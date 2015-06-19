NEWSMAKER-Arrested Brazil CEO drove profits, used politics

| SAO PAULO, June 19
SAO PAULO, June 19 With nerves of steel and a
relentless drive to grow, Marcelo Odebrecht took his family's
Brazilian engineering conglomerate to places few companies dared
to venture, like Libya and Cuba.
In Brazil, he did something few businessmen do - publicly
defend the country's left-leaning presidents and their policies.
Now, the 46-year-old scion finds himself in the most unlikely of
circumstances for a person of such prestige: in police custody.
On Friday, the chief executive officer of Odebrecht SA
was arrested in connection with a corruption probe at
state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA.
His was the most prominent arrest of a Brazilian executive since
the scandal broke last year.
One of four siblings, Odebrecht has presided over a golden
era for the family group since succeeding his father Emilio in
late 2008 during the global financial crisis. His firm now spans
15 divisions spread across 21 countries. An engineer with a
degree in finance, Odebrecht turned the conglomerate into
Brazil's largest employer and one of the top-five private-sector
groups.
His rise coincided with the rule of former Brazilian
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who had a goal of
transforming Brazil into a global powerhouse through the
promotion of home-grown conglomerates.
"The rise of new political elites usually implies the
resurgence of new business elites, which might have been the
case" with Odebrecht, said Alberto Carlos Almeida, director at
political consultancy Instituto Análise.
Odebrecht has been a staunch backer of Lula and his
successor Dilma Rousseff, penning unequivocal newspaper
editorials like one in April 2013, in which he said that "Lula
did what presidents and ex-presidents from Northern Hemisphere
countries do when they help their national companies grow
globally."
How that political backing has played out in Odebrecht's
business is unclear. But the scandal at Petrobras, a key client
since the 1960s, has brought the group's dealings with state
enterprises under increased scrutiny.
Some of Odebrecht's biggest projects, like the construction
of a port in Cuba, were financed with loans from Brazil's state
development bank BNDES. Since Marcelo Odebrecht took over, BNDES
extended about 5.8 billion reais ($1.87 billion) in loans to
finance projects abroad.
Federal prosecutors have opened a preliminary inquiry into
whether Lula used his influence to persuade BNDES to lend
Odebrecht money at below-market borrowing costs.
Both Lula and Odebrecht have repeatedly denied any
wrongdoing.
($1 = 3.0991 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Asher Levine; Writing by Mary
Milliken; Editing by Andrew Hay)