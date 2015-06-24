CORRECTED-UPDATE 7-Powerful Brazil CEO arrested in Petrobras graft probe

(Corrects name of prosecutor in fourth paragraph to Lima from )
By Caroline Stauffer and Walter Brandimarte
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazilian police on Friday
arrested Marcelo Odebrecht, the head of Latin America's largest
engineering and construction company Odebrecht SA, and accused
his family-run conglomerate of spearheading a $2.1 billion
bribery scheme at state-run oil firm Petrobras.
Police also apprehended Otavio Marques Azevedo, CEO of
Andrade Gutierrez, Brazil's second-largest builder, as
the probe into corruption at Petrobras spread to the highest
level of Brazilian business.
Odebrecht, Azevedo and other top executives arrested in Sao
Paulo were driven to the airport in a van and flown to the
southern city of Curitiba, where Brazil's largest-ever
corruption scandal is being investigated.
A lead prosecutor, Carlos Fernando dos Santos Lima, said he
had "no doubt" Odebrecht and Andrade Gutierrez led what he
called a "cartel" that overcharged Petrobras for work and passed
on the excess funds to executives and politicians.
The arrest of 46-year-old Odebrecht, who has personal ties
to former President Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva, could bring the
scandal closer to the political heart of the ruling Worker's
Party.
"There is a larger connection between Lula and Odebrecht and
we see (Odebrecht's) possible indictment as a big risk," said
Cameron Combs, Latin America researcher with Eurasia Group.
President Dilma Rousseff, who ran the board of Petrobras
during Lula's presidency, has denied knowledge of corruption and
urged a thorough investigation. Neither she nor Lula have been
implicated.
Last month federal prosecutors opened a separate
investigation into whether Lula improperly used his connections
to benefit Odebrecht, saying he had frequently traveled abroad
at Odebrecht's expense since 2011.
Lula's institute, the Instituto Lula, denied wrongdoing at
the time and declined to comment on Friday.
Odebrecht was the third-generation leader of the privately
held company and has been instrumental in the company's
expansion throughout Latin America, Africa and the United
States. Newton de Souza, previously Odebrecht's head of
Fiduciary Affairs and Governance, will serve as interim CEO,
according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Paulo Oliveira Lacerda de Melo will coordinate engineering
operations, the memo said.
A lawyer for Marcelo Odebrecht did not return calls seeking
comment. It is not known if Odebrecht or Azevedo will seek plea
deals with prosecutors, as 17 other suspects have done.
Odebrecht SA said in a statement that the arrests
were "unnecessary" because it was collaborating with
investigators.
Odebrecht bond prices fell on
Friday. Shares of Braskem SA, a petrochemical
producer Odebrecht controls, were the worst performer on
Brazil's Bovespa index as they slumped 10 percent.
Andrade Gutierrez said it was also cooperating with the
investigation, but had no connection to the alleged corruption
at Petrobras.
'SOPHISTICATED WAY'
Neither Azevedo nor Odebrecht have been charged, and it was
not clear how long they would be detained. Arrests of other top
Brazilian executives resulted in months-long pre-trial
incarceration in Curitiba.
The so-called Lava Jato probe, centered on Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, as the oil major is formally known, has led to
the indictments of more than 100 people and implicated dozens of
lawmakers, most of them from Rousseff's Workers' Party.
The treasurer of the Workers' Party is currently in jail
awaiting trial for corruption, although the party denies
campaign donations it received were bribes.
Eight engineering companies under investigation donated 64.6
million reais ($20 million) to Rousseff's re-election campaign
in 2014, almost double donations to her challenger, according to
the electoral court. Andrade Gutierrez donated 21 million reais
to Rousseff's campaign.
Federal judge Sergio Moro said investigators had evidence
Odebrecht paid bribes "in a more sophisticated way" than other
contractors, using overseas accounts.
The scandal has blocked the construction firms, including
Odebrecht and Andrade Gutierrez, from doing business with
Petrobras and economists say the subsequent paralysis is
contributing to Brazil's descent into recession.
Brazil's Vice President Michel Temer said there "must have
been a reason" to arrest the executives but that it was
important to distinguish between the executives and the
companies, which are major employers in Brazil.
The arrests, although somewhat expected, raised hopes among
Brazilians that the investigation would not spare the elite in a
country where the wealthy have enjoyed relative impunity.
"The objective of the operation is to bring a clear message
that the law applies to everyone, no matter the size of the
company, its place in society or its economic power," federal
police agent Igor Romario de Paula said.
($1 = 3.1 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo in Curitiba; Aluisio
Alves, Asher Levine and Eduardo Simoes in Sao Paulo; Jeb Blount
in Rio de Janeiro and Alonso Soto and Anthony Boadle in
Brasilia; Editing by Mary Milliken, W Simon and Andrew Hay)