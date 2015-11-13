版本:
2015年 11月 14日 星期六

Brazil oil workers' union proposes ending Petrobras strike

SAO PAULO Nov 13 Leaders of Brazil's largest oil workers' union said on Friday they had proposed ending a 13-day strike at state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA .

In a Facebook message, the union said a historic strike had been necessary to preserve workers' rights. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato and Caroline Stauffer)

