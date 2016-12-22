Brazil's Petrobras employees in Campos Basin approve strike

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 22 Employees at Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA working at Campos Basin, the largest oil-producing area in the country, approved a strike to begin Friday, an oil workers union said.
The Campos Basin produces around 60 percent of Brazilian oil. The employees rejected a proposal by Petrobras, as the company is known, of a 6 percent rise in wages. The union questions proposed changes to its contracts that would allow Petrobras to reduce the number of hours worked.
Petrobras did not respond immediately to a request for comment. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results