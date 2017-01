BRASILIA Nov 4 A four-day strike reduced oil production at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA by 8.5 percent or 178,000 barrels on Tuesday, the company said in a Wednesday securities filing.

Petrobras estimates that Wednesday's output will be 6.5 percent or 140,00 barrels lower than pre-strike levels due to the walkout that began on Sunday and threatens to become its most disruptive labor stoppage in 20 years. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Ken Wills)