UPDATE 1-Petrobras says labor strike cut oil output by 115,000 barrels Friday

BRASILIA Nov 6 Brazil's state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro said it reduced the lost oil
output from a labor strike to 115,000 barrels on Friday, as
contingency plans continued to weaken the impact of the
stoppage.
On Thursday, Petrobras said it had reduced the drop in oil
production to 127,000 barrels from 178,000 barrels on Tuesday.
Petrobras said in a statement that it has scheduled meeting
with union representatives for Monday to seek a resolution to
the labor dispute that began on Sunday in which the unions are
protesting against the sale of company assets.
The main union behind the walk-out, the FUP, said on Friday
that Petrobras was stepping up its effort to weaken the impact
of the five-day strike, taking back control of at least two
offshore oil units from striking workers.
Workers began striking Sunday afternoon seeking to derail a
company plan of investment cuts and assets sales that they have
criticized as a plan to sell off the company to foreigners at
bargain basement prices.
Petrobras has said in the past that during a strike it can
usually manage to keep crude oil and fuel output near normal
levels for a week to 10 days under contingency plans.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Diane Craft and
Christian Plumb)