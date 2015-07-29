UPDATE 1-Brazilian police probe nuclear submarine program -Folha

(Adds Odebrecht comment)
SAO PAULO, July 29 Brazilian federal police are
investigating potential irregularities in a military program
that aims to build a nuclear-powered submarine in partnership
with France by 2023, newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported on
Wednesday.
Folha said police searched for documents that could prove
their suspicions of fraud in the program. The search was part of
a wider probe that led to the arrests on Tuesday of two
executives involved in building a nuclear power plant for
state-run utility Eletrobras.
Federal police did not respond to a request for comment and
the newspaper did not say how it had obtained the information.
Former President Luiz Inacio da Silva's government agreed in
2008 to purchase five submarines, including a nuclear-powered
one, from France for 6.7 billion euros. The submarines were to
be made by French shipbuilder DCNS in a joint venture with
Brazilian engineering and construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA
at a Navy base on Sepetiba Bay, south of Rio de Janeiro.
Folha said there was no competitive tender process when DCNS
subcontracted part of the work on the submarines to Odebrecht.
The Brazilian company's chief executive and other senior
executives were indicted this month on corruption charges for
alleged fraud on contracts with state-run oil firm Petrobras.
The newspaper did not say that state-backed DCNS, which is
35 percent owned by French defense group Thales, was
being investigated. It added that the submarine investigation
could prove difficult to carry out because it involved a matter
of national security.
A DCNS spokesman had no immediate comment.
Odebrecht said in a statement it did not have knowledge of
any search or seizures related to the submarine development
program and that only Brazil's Navy could release information
about the program.
Tuesday's police operation focused on Eletrobras'
Eletronuclear division, which is building a nuclear power
reactor near Rio de Janeiro, expanding a corruption scandal
previously focused on Petrobras.
Police carried out raids at five engineering firms that
belong to the consortium building the Angra 3 reactor, including
Odebrecht.
The investigation that began in March 2014 has led to jail
for some of Brazil's most senior engineering executives and
caused Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is
formally known, to write off more than $2 billion in
corruption-related losses.
Dozens of lawmakers, mostly from President Dilma Rousseff's
governing coalition, have also been implicated for allegedly
taking bribes in the kickback scheme, which has spiraled into
Brazil's largest corruption scandal.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Paul Simao and Bill
Rigby)