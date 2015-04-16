UPDATE 1-Petrobras says has no plans to sell sub-salt oil fields

(Recasts with Petrobras statement and context)
SAO PAULO, April 15 Brazilian state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday it
has no plans to sell sub-salt oilfields in a divestment program
aimed at shoring up its finances.
Petrobras, as the company is known, denied a report by
newspaper Valor Economico that it could sell assets in that
deep-water region, which holds some of the world's largest oil
reserves but is expensive to operate.
"The divestment plan, as approved, does not include sub-salt
assets," Petrobras said in a securities filing.
Petrobras, already one of the world's most indebted oil
companies, has come under pressure due to a massive corruption
scandal that has cut it off from debt markets and forced it to
halt activity at worksites throughout Brazil.
Valor Economico reported on Wednesday that the company could
include some exploration licenses that are not under
production-sharing agreements and a 10 percent stake in the
Libra field in the sale plan.
The asset sales are part of a $13.7 billion divestiture
program announced early in March, set to take place this year
and next.
Petrobras had said previously that divestitures in
exploration and production could account for roughly 30 percent
of the total value to be raised.
Subsalt deposits refer to an area in Brazil's Santos and
Campos basins where large oil discoveries have been made deep
beneath the sea floor under a layer of salt.
(Reporting by Asher Levine, Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alonso
Soto; Editing by Leslie Adler)