Brazil prosecutor charges ex-Petrobras official with taking bribes

SAO PAULO Aug 6 Brazil's federal prosecutor on Thursday charged ex-Petrobras official Jorge Zelada and five others with taking $31 million to favor U.S. firm Vantage Drilling in a rig contract in an ongoing corruption scandal.

The charges will still have to be reviewed and accepted by a judge before the accused can be officially charged and tried. The charges include money laundering and corruption.

