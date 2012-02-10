UPDATE 2-Brazil police strike spreads to Rio before carnival

* Security fears could spoil carnival celebrations
* Thousands of troops ready to provide security
* Police strikes add to concerns about 2014 World Cup
(Adds additional quotes, context)
By Pedro Fonseca
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 10 Brazil stood ready
to deploy troops on the streets of Rio de Janeiro on Friday, as
a strike by the state's police force threatened to disrupt
upcoming carnival festivities and raised new questions about
security before the 2014 World Cup.
The strike for higher wages began early on Friday and
follows an ongoing walkout by police in the northeastern state
of Bahia. There, police stopped work on Jan. 31, unleashing a
crime wave with more than 150 homicides, looting, and vandalism
mostly concentrated in the capital city of Salvador.
In Rio, the police job action is not expected to cause
similar chaos because strike leaders agreed to a minimum level
of service despite the protests.
So far, the intensity of the strike in Rio pales with the
situation in Salvador, where some police officers allegedly
committed some of the crimes themselves.
Still, the willingness of Brazil's police to walk out on the
job when they are most needed has unsettled residents and called
into question the overall state of preparedness in a country
with increasing first-world ambitions.
The strike comes just one week before Rio's famous carnival
celebrations and coincides with the start of hundreds of
informal street parades, known as blocos. As many as 850,000
tourists are expected to hit the beaches and palm-tree lined
promenades of Brazil's second-biggest city for the festivities,
which officially start on Feb. 17 and end on Feb. 22.
The walkout renews concerns that Brazil, eager to show off
its growing prosperity during the World Cup two years from now,
is ill-equipped to provide the security needed in the 12 cities
selected as venues for the soccer games, including Rio and
Salvador. Rio will also play host to the 2016 Olympics.
As residents went about their business on Friday in the
seaside city of 6.4 million people, only a handful of precincts
appeared to struggle with a shortage of officers. Even so,
authorities were ready with emergency plans that could deploy
more than 14,000 federal troops across the city and the
surrounding state of the same name.
President Dilma Rousseff last week sent more than 4,000
troops to Salvador to try to restore order. Given a call for
walkouts nationwide by police officers demanding higher
salaries, state and federal officials elsewhere prepared for
similar measures.
"There is a contingency plan," said Colonel Frederico
Caldas, a spokesman for the police force. "But it isn't
necessary with the current situation."
EXTENT OF STRIKE UNCLEAR
As the strike moves forward, it is unclear how many of Rio's
security personnel will walk off or how long their strike may
last. Already, senior police officials have detained dozens of
striking workers and charged them with disobedience.
Protest leaders said they hoped to reach an agreement with
state officials soon.
"In no way do we want to ruin carnival," Sergeant Wallace
Rodrigues, one of the organizers, said at a news conference. "We
still have a week and are convinced that by then we can resolve
this issue through dialogue."
Federal officials said they are also confident the carnival
celebrations can go ahead. "I haven't the slightest doubt that
carnival can proceed," said Justice Minister José Eduardo
Cardozo. "The government is ready to send whatever troops may be
needed."
In Bahia, roughly 6,000 officers, about a fifth of the
state's overall police force, have taken part. Out of Rio's
70,000-strong force, which also includes firemen and state
prison guards, only about 3,000 assembled in the city's colonial
center late Thursday in an initial protest to launch the strike.
Though Rio's state assembly voted to raise the force's wages
by 13 percent, with an additional increase next year, strikers
are pushing for more.
State police, charged with day-to-day security in Brazil,
earn far less than most private-sector workers and many civil
servants, too. In Rio, the pay raise would give police a minimum
monthly wage of 1,816 Brazilian reais ($1,055), about half what
the police are demanding.
The low wages have forced many police officers to moonlight
in other jobs and have caused frustration for officers in areas
like Brazil's violent northeast, where rising crime and drug
problems have accompanied economic growth. Low pay has also made
many officers susceptible to bribes and collusion with armed
gangs, drug traffickers and other criminals.
In Rio, where state officials have made inroads against
gangs that controlled crime in the notorious hillside slums,
authorities feared a strike could undermine the "police
pacification units" that helped restore order.
However, police units appeared to be operating normally on
Friday and city residents said they had noticed little out of
the ordinary. One of the more famous carnival blocos, known as
the Cordão do Bola Preta, reversed plans to cancel its parade
and said its march would proceed, local media reported.
In Salvador, striking police remained defiant and Bahia
police continued their walkout.
State officials in Bahia agreed to a pay raise for police,
but negotiations have stalled over demands that any crimes
committed by officers during the walkout be pardoned. Backing up
the refusal by state officials to accept such a demand,
President Rousseff said this week an amnesty would create "a
country without rules."
($1 = 1.72 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio, Sergio
Queiroz in Salvador, and Eduardo Simões in São Paulo; Writing by
Paulo Prada; Editing by Todd Benson and Christopher Wilson)