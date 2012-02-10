Police strike threatens Rio carnival crime wave

* Security fears could spoil famed carnival celebrations
* Thousands of army troops ready to provide security
* Police strikes add to concerns about 2014 World Cup in
Brazil
By Rodrigo Viga Gaier
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 10 Brazilian police
went on strike in Rio de Janeiro on Friday, risking a surge in
crime just days before the beach city's famed carnival
celebrations.
Salvador, Brazil's third largest city, has already been hit
by a crime wave since police walked off the job there last week.
The Rio strike is likely to force the government to send in
thousands of army troops, as it did in Salvador.
Hundreds of thousands of tourists will descend on Rio next
week for carnival parades of scantily clad women dancing to
samba bands and raucous street parties in the annual pre-Lenten
bash.
Both Rio and Salvador are two of the 12 Brazilian cities
that will host the 2014 soccer World Cup and the police strikes
add security fears to concerns about inadequate infrastructure
for the global sports event in Latin America's biggest country.
Rio will also host the Olympics in 2016.
The World Cup is expected to attract as many as 600,000
foreign visitors two years from now. Having already faced
criticisms by FIFA, soccer's governing body, over the country's
preparations for the event, Brazilian officials are scrambling
to ensure that security woes don't complicate matters further.
Thousands of police, firefighters and prison guards voted to
strike in Rio, demanding higher wages. It was not immediately
clear how many of the 70,000 workers in those posts would comply
with the call for strike.
Rio state authorities have said 14,000 army troops were
ready to protect the city from the wave of murders, looting and
vandalism that hit Salvador after 20 percent of the 31,000
police officers of the northeastern state of Bahia walked off
their jobs on Jan. 31.
Salvador's striking policemen remained defiant on Thursday
and voted to continue their stoppage even after hundreds of them
ended an occupation of the state legislature.
Some of the vandalism in the city was allegedly committed by
police officers themselves, complicating negotiations with state
officials who have refused the strikers' demands that officers
be pardoned for any crimes during the walkout.
President Dilma Rousseff, who late last week dispatched
3,000 federal troops to Bahia to restore order, backed state
officials' unwillingness to consider an amnesty.
"There can be no amnesty for illegal acts, crimes against
property, crimes against people, crimes against public order,"
Rousseff said on Thursday during a visit to Bahia's neighboring
state of Pernambuco. Such an amnesty, she added, would create "a
country without rules."
Although many Brazilians understand the plight of the
police, whose wages are low compared with many private-sector
workers, the chaos caused by the walkout has brought wide
condemnation of the strike by government leaders and the general
public.
"It's not possible for those who receive money and arms from
the people for protection to use those arms against them," said
Justice Minister José Eduardo Cardozo.
The federal government, he added, would deploy more troops
and additional resources if needed in other states to ensure
that the chaos does not spread. Carnival, he predicted, will
proceed "with absolute tranquility."
Carnival begins Feb. 17 and lasts through Feb. 21.
(Additional reporting by Sergio Queiroz in Salvador and Eduardo
Simoes in Sao Paulo; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Peter
Cooney)