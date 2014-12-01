BNDES cannot fund Brazil companies alone, incoming minister says

SAO PAULO Dec 1 Brazil's state development bank
BNDES cannot carry the burden of financing companies and
investment in the country alone, the country's incoming
development and trade minister said on Monday.
Part of that burden should fall upon capital markets, said
Armando Monteiro Neto, who was nominated as the next development
and trade minister during President Dilma Rousseff's second term
in office. Rousseff's second term starts in January. So far
there is no decision about additional funding for the BNDES
coming from the National Treasury, Monetiro Neto said.
BNDES is considered Brazil's main source of long-term
corporate financing.
