Anti-crime politician to flee Brazil after threats

By Rodrigo Viga Gaier
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 31 A high-profile state
congressman in Rio de Janeiro who investigated criminal militia
groups is leaving Brazil after he said police found at least
seven death threats against him this month.
Marcelo Freixo said on Monday he will leave this week for
an unidentified European country with the help of human rights
group Amnesty International.
"I plan to stay outside Brazil for a while. I want this
time to adjust my security precautions and to call the
attention of the authorities," he told Reuters by telephone.
"I'm treating this as my own personal problem but clearly
it is a public security problem too."
Freixo led an investigative commission in 2008 that looked
at militias -- illegal groups made up of off-duty and former
police officers and firefighters that have expanded their
presence in Rio's poorer communities in recent years.
Organized crime within the security forces is among the
most serious problems Rio faces as it prepares to host global
showpiece sports events -- the World Cup in 2014 and the
Olympics two years later.
The militias were originally applauded by some politicians
as a solution to the drug gangs that dominate many slums but
reportedly engage in criminal activities themselves, including
extortion and summary executions.
Freixo's investigation led to the indictment of 225 people,
including politicians, police officers and firefighters.
"The threats have always existed but now they have
intensified," said Freixo, who travels in a bullet-proof car,
has a 24-hour bodyguard and is widely believed to be the model
for the crusading politician in the hit 2010 Brazilian movie
"Elite Squad 2."
In August, gunmen killed a judge who took a hard line
against militia members, ambushing her as she arrived home in
Niteroi, across the bay from Rio. Eleven police officers have
been arrested on suspicion of involvement.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Stuart Grudgings;
Editing by Todd Benson and John O'Callaghan)