Santander Brasil CEO says Rousseff can regain market trust - report

BRASILIA, April 10 Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff can regain market confidence if she survives an impeachment vote as long as she proposes more sustainable policies, Banco Santander Brasil SA's chief executive officer, Sérgio Rial, told Folha de S. Paulonews paper on Sunday.

In an interview, Rial did not say whether he supports the impeachment or the resignation of Rousseff, but said the president has "the best intentions" and that any disruptions would probably cause more turmoil.

Rial's remarks come one week ahead of a key impeachment vote in the Lower House of Congress, and pits his view against that of many industrialists and financiers who back her ouster. Rousseff's approval ratings remain near record lows as Brazil struggles with one of its worst recessions ever.

"There isn't a point so low as to stop you from improving, just as long as you find the right agenda," Rial was quoted by Folha. "This administration was elected democratically. This is super important."

Rial told Folha that Rousseff'S potential successor may also face challenges, and urged both government and opposition forces to find common ground on a minimum reform agenda that included shoring up public finances.

Rial, who took over as Santander Brasil's CEO this year, also said Brazil's financial system remains solid, Folha said, adding that he expects that the economy could start to improve in August. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)