Brazil recovery hinges on new policies, BM&FBovespa chairman says

SAO PAULO, April 15 Brazil's economic recovery will hinge on the ability of the nation's leaders to correct erratic policies in place over the past five years, according to Pedro Parente, chairman of the BM&FBovespa SA financial bourse.

Parente spoke to reporters at an event in São Paulo.

(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Tom Brown)

