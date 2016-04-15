Brazil recovery hinges on new policies, BM&FBovespa chairman says

BRIEF-Lowe's appoints Marshall Croom CFO
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
SAO PAULO, April 15 Brazil's economic recovery will hinge on the ability of the nation's leaders to correct erratic policies in place over the past five years, according to Pedro Parente, chairman of the BM&FBovespa SA financial bourse.
Parente spoke to reporters at an event in São Paulo.
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Tom Brown)
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - has expanded scope of its relationship with Franchise Performance Group, a strategic franchise recruiting advisory firm
* Canadian solar - unit has reached commercial operation of adjacent 100 mwac/131 mwp astoria, 75 mwac/100 mwp astoria 2 solar projects in kern county, ca Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: