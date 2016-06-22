Brazil may renegotiate BNDES debt with states, Temer says

BRASILIA, June 22 Brazil's government may start
talks with states to renegotiate their debts with Brazilian
development bank BNDES, interim President Michel Temer said on
Wednesday in a radio interview.
Temer said he may invite governors to discuss their debts
with BNDES soon, especially those that borrowed to build
infrastructure for the 2014 soccer World Cup.
Temer's remarks came days after the government offered
cash-strapped states 50 billion reais ($15 billion) in emergency
debt relief over three years in an effort to shore up public
services.
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Silvio Cascione;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)