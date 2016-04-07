版本:
Brazil government confident can defeat impeachment - attorney general

BRASILIA, April 7 Brazil's attorney general Jose Eduardo Cardozo said on Thursday that President Dilma Rousseff's government is absolutely confident it has the votes to block an attempt to impeach her in the lower house of Congress.

Cardozo said in a conference call with foreign reporters that the government's confidence is based on its conviction that Rousseff committed no crime by delaying payments to state banks.

Her opponents are seeking to remove her from office alleging that she hid overruns in the government budget to boost her re-election prospects in 2014. A vote in the chamber is expected in 10 days. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle)

