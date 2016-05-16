Deutsche sees Rousseff ouster boosting Petrobras, Brazil bank debt

| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO May 16 Bonds in Brazilian
state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA and those
of banks, steelmakers and commercial property companies are
expected to benefit from President Dilma Rousseff's removal,
which could usher in more business-friendly policies, Deutsche
Bank Securities said in a report.
Brazil's Senate voted last week to impeach Rousseff and she
faces trial on charges of breaking budgetary rules. Vice
President Michel Temer, who is replacing her, could implement
measures appealing to business and investors, Deutsche Bank
analyst Eduardo Vieira wrote in a report distributed late on
Sunday.
Rousseff's interventionist policies, which for years choked
off investment, could be followed by a more market-friendly
framework that would help reignite confidence, stabilize the
currency, pave the way for lower interest rates, revalue local
assets and stoke a recovery in activity, wages and demand,
Vieira said.
"Execution risks on the new administration are not small,
but the bar is lower," Vieira wrote.
Petrobras, which for years was Rousseff's
favorite tool for policies that fueled inflation and dragged
Brazil into a recession, could benefit most from the change, the
report said. Steelmaker Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, airline Gol
Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and mall operator BR Malls
SA could also gain.
Average yield spreads on a sample of Brazilian corporate
debt that Deutsche Bank covers are about 1.5 percentage point
wider than a year ago relative to comparable government notes.
A faster-than-expected economic recovery could limit rising
loan defaults, helping reverse record loan-loss provisions for
the nation's domestic lenders, Vieira wrote. Easing political
pressure on state banks to rekindle growth could also help them
plan a "rational" expansion of their loan books, he said.
Petrobras has about $33 billion in outstanding bonds, with
the steelmaker known as CSN having another $2.95
billion. Both state and private-sector banks have almost $38
billion worth of global bonds outstanding - a number including
subordinated debt, the report added.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)