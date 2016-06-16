UPDATE 2-Brazil tourism minister resigns as Temer link to graft scandal

(Recasts with resignation of tourism minister)
By Lisandra Paraguassu
BRASILIA, June 16 Brazil's tourism minister
resigned on Thursday, less than two months before the country
hosts the Olympics, as the government of interim President
Michel Temer lost its third minister in a month to a sweeping
graft probe of state oil company Petrobras.
Tourism Minister Henrique Alves was one of two dozen
officials named in plea bargain testimony by a former Petrobras
executive linking Temer and several of his closest allies to
Brazil's biggest corruption scandal ever.
While Temer dismissed the accusations as frivolous lies, the
latest ministerial resignation underscored the risks that come
with the sweeping Petrobras probe, which has thrown Brazil's
politics into chaos and deepened its worst recession in decades.
Sergio Machado, a former senator from Temer's party who ran
the shipping arm of oil giant Petrobras for over a decade, was
the latest in a string of politicians and executives who, when
snagged by investigators, have flipped on friends and allies.
He told prosecutors that Alves, who served four decades as a
congressman, had solicited 1.55 million reais ($450,000) in
campaign funds from the scheme. Machado said the contributions
were made legally but resulted from kickbacks owed by
engineering companies that received Petrobras contracts.
Alves denied the accusation and said late on Wednesday on
Twitter that contributions to his campaigns had been made
through official channels and declared to election authorities.
His resignation adds to recent upheaval at the tourism
ministry, where a global marketing campaign for the Olympics was
held up for months because of a revolving door of ministers and
secretaries caused by Brazil's political crisis.
"I don't want to create embarassments or any difficulties
for the government," he said in a letter to Temer provided to
journalists on Thursday, explaining that he had resigned to
focus on defending himself from the accusations.
Temer also dismissed the graft allegations as dishonest and
reckless, pledging in a national address on Thursday morning
that his government would not be distracted from fiscal reforms
aimed at reviving the economy.
Temer said it was "irresponsible, ridiculous, mendacious and
criminal" to suggest, as Machado did, that he had sought
campaign funds for his party from the graft scheme, the first
direct link implicating Temer in the scandal.
"We will not tolerate affirmations of that nature," Temer
said in a hastily scheduled public address. "A foolish
suggestion like that can confound the government's work. But I
want to affirm that nothing will hinder our desire, mission and
aim of doing what the president must do right now."
The plea bargain testimony, implicating Temer and senior
members of his ruling coalition, stole the thunder from a
landmark fiscal reform revealed the same day.
Thursday's newspapers splashed the bribery allegations
across their front pages, pushing the government's proposed
20-year constitutional cap on public spending far below the
fold.
Machado's plea deal included allegations that Temer had
sought campaign funds for his party's 2012 Sao Paulo mayoral
candidate from the graft scheme at Petrobras, the
biggest ever uncovered in Brazil.
The accusations provide more fodder for suspended President
Dilma Rousseff and her allies, who accuse Temer and his party of
mounting the impeachment process against her in order to
distract from their own roles in the corruption scandal.
Rousseff faces a trial in the Senate on unrelated charges of
breaking budget rules.
As many as a dozen of the 55 senators who voted last month
to put Rousseff on trial are now undecided, according to surveys
by Brazilian media. If just a couple of them change sides, the
Temer camp would fall short of the 54 votes -- equivalent to
two-thirds of the 81-seat Senate - needed to convict Rousseff.
If she is convicted in mid-August, as many analysts still
expect, Rousseff will be permanently removed from office and
Temer would serve out her mandate until the 2018 elections.
($1 = 3.46 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing and additional
reporting by Brad Haynes Editing by W Simon and Tom Brown)