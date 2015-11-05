Brazil speaker faces ethics hearings over Swiss bank accounts

BRASILIA Nov 5 A Brazilian Congressional ethics
committee on Thursday picked a first-term legislator to lead an
investigation into secret Swiss bank accounts allegedly held by
Eduardo Cunha, the speaker of the lower house.
The investigation, part of the fallout from a kickback
scandal engulfing state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, or Petrobras, could seal the political fate of
Cunha, third in the line of presidential succession.
It is therefore a crucial piece of an ongoing political
drama surrounding President Dilma Rousseff, currently facing the
deepest economic and political crisis in Brazil in decades. As
speaker, Cunha is the sole lawmaker with constitutional
authority to take up one of the many impeachment requests filed
by opponents against her.
Ethics committee members appointed Fausto Pinato, of the
Brazilian Republican Party (PRB), to lead the probe and gave him
until Nov. 24 to recommend whether the committee should probe
Cunha for lying about the accounts, a breach of conduct that
could cost him the speakers position and his seat.
The appointment raised eyebrows among some lawmakers because
the PRB is a party of Evangelical politicians, many of whom have
close ties to Cunha, himself an Evangelical Christian.
Pinato, 38, vowed to be impartial and told reporters it was
"very possible" that he would accept the complaint against
Cunha. Aides to Cunha, meanwhile, said the speaker is confident
he has enough support on the committee to avoid an unfavorable
ruling.
Though charged with upholding ethical standards, the
committee itself is controversial in a country where corruption
and politics are often inseparable.
One third of its 21 members are being investigated for
alleged crimes - from electoral and tax fraud to money
laundering, according to the Estado de S. Paulo newspaper.
Pinato himself is on trial on charges of giving false testimony
in a case that predates his election last year.
"The committee members will try to look good before the
Brazilian public. If they give Cunha a free ride, it may become
politically costly for them," said Aline Machado, a political
scientist working for the Brazilian Congress.
Cunha is under investigation for allegedly receiving a $5
million kickback in the massive corruption scandal involving
Petrobras.
After Cunha told a previous Congressional commission in
March that he had no bank accounts abroad, Swiss prosecutors
located four accounts in his and his wife's name at Julius Baer
bank and passed the details to Brazilian authorities.
(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello and Anthony Boadle;
Editing by Marguerita Choy)