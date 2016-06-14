Corruption probe into Brazil's Lula returned to crusading judge

BRASILIA, June 13 The Supreme Court decided on
Monday to return a corruption investigation into former
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to a crusading
anti-corruption judge who is presiding over cases in the
sprawling Petrobras graft scandal.
Lula, Brazil's most influential politician, who has not
ruled out running again in 2018, is under investigation for
allegedly benefiting, in the form of payments and a luxury
apartment, from the corruption scheme uncovered at the state-run
oil company.
The Supreme Court took over the Lula investigation from
lower court judge Sergio Moro in March after he released a
wiretap of a conversation between Lula and then-President Dilma
Rousseff as evidence she was appointing him to her Cabinet to
shield him from prosecution.
But on Monday, Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki ruled
the recording was inadmissible as evidence because it was taped
after the warrant expired and he sent the Lula case back to
Moro, exposing Lula to possible arrest and prosecution.
If Lula is convicted of any crime, he could not run for
president for eight years under Brazil's clean-slate law.
Rousseff, his successor and protégée, was suspended last
month when the Senate voted to put her on trial for breaking
budget laws, ousting Lula's Workers' Party after 13 years in
power. The impeachment trial is expected to conclude in August.
If she is convicted, interim President Michel Temer, of the PMDB
party, will serve out her term through 2018.
Brazil's largest-ever corruption investigation has uncovered
a massive graft scheme in which local construction and
engineering firms colluded to overcharge Petrobras for work and
used the excess funds to bribe executives and provide kickbacks
to politicians in Rousseff's governing coalition.
Elected politicians can only be tried by the Supreme Court.
To date, only one has been put on trial there, the suspended
speaker of the lower house of Congress, Eduardo Cunha, who is
facing several investigations into millions of dollars in bribes
and undeclared bank accounts in Switzerland.
A congressional ethics committee will vote on Tuesday on
whether to strip Cunha of his seat and his relative immunity as
a lawmaker for lying to the chamber about his Swiss accounts.
Prosecutors in the Petrobras investigation filed a civil
lawsuit against Cunha and his wife on Monday seeking the return
to public coffers of $5.7 million in graft money. They called
for Cunha to be stripped of his political rights for 10 years.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Peter Cooney)