UPDATE 1-Brazil's former speaker stripped of seat over Swiss accounts

BRASILIA, Sept 12 Two weeks after the removal of
Dilma Rousseff as Brazil's president, the lower house of
Congress on Monday expelled the lawmaker who engineered her
impeachment for lying about secret bank accounts in Switzerland.
The once powerful former speaker Eduardo Cunha, who has been
charged with corruption by the Supreme Court, was banned from
politics for eight years and faces arrest now he has lost his
congressional prerogatives.
The chamber voted overwhelmingly 450-10 to strip him of his
seat.
"This shows that Brazil will no longer tolerate a politician
who turned Congress into a business counter for bribes and
favors," said lawmaker Rubens Bueno of the Popular Socialist
Party. Bueno said Cunha took kickbacks from companies and
instructed them to donate to the campaigns of his allies.
Cunha's downfall has many politicians worried because he has
threatened to bring down others by revealing cases of corruption
that could endanger members of the government of Brazil's new
President Michel Temer and derail his fiscal reform agenda.
Cunha has warned he could tell all in a plea bargain that
could compromise many in a discredited political establishment,
where 50 politicians are already under investigation for taking
kickbacks in the Petrobras scandal.
In all, about 60 percent of the 513 lawmakers in Brazil's
lower house are under investigation for various allegations,
according to watchdog group Transparency Brazil.
Cunha has been charged by the Supreme Court for allegedly
taking a $5 million bribe on a drill ship contract for state-run
oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA and for having
undeclared Swiss bank accounts.
"I did not lie. Where is the proof? Where are the account
numbers?" Cunha asked his peers, appearing in the house to
repeat his defense argument that his assets were held in trust
funds over which he had no control.
An ethics committee report read out to the chamber said the
existence of his accounts and assets abroad was fully proven.
Dozens of lawmakers who Cunha helped elect had sought to
delay the committee hearings and managed to drag out the case
for over 10 months.
Shortly after hearings began in December, Cunha launched the
impeachment process against Rousseff, who was removed from
office by the Senate on August 31 for breaking budgetary rules
and decreeing public spending without Congressional approval.
Rousseff argued that her impeachment was revenge by Cunha
for her Workers Party's refusal to save him from the ethics
probe that ultimately brought him down.
Cunha is the only sitting Brazilian lawmaker to face trial
so far in a massive bribery investigation focused on Petrobras
and other state-run enterprises where engineering
companies siphoned off funds from overpriced contracts to pay
bribes to executives and kickbacks to politicians in Rousseff's
governing coalition.
The office of Brazil's top prosecutor, which earlier this
year asked for Cunha's arrest for using his speakership to
obstruct investigations, says Cunha faces nine other corruption
accusations.
Bueno said the action against Cunha showed Congress was
finally responding to the demands of Brazilians for cleaner
politics.
Some analysts regarded the removal of a politician who was
third in the line of succession for the presidency as step
forward in Brazil's struggle to clean up widespread graft.
"It shows that even the most powerful man in Congress can be
brought down by corruption and other missteps," said David
Fleischer, politics professor emeritus at the University of
Brasilia.
