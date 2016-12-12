UPDATE 2-Brazil's Temer, in battle for survival, plans economic stimulus

(Adds Meirelles comment, opposition obstructing pension bill)
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA Dec 12 President Michel Temer,
fighting for survival over corruption allegations against him
and his government, is planning new measures to jump start
Brazil's stalled economy, improve his dismal approval ratings
and stifle calls for his resignation.
The stimulus measures, to be unveiled this week, include
steps to relieve indebted consumers and also force credit card
companies to pay businesses faster than the current 30 days,
government sources said on Monday.
Temer is gambling the micro-economic measures will counter
discontent over his failure to deliver on his promise to recover
Latin America's largest economy from a two-year recession.
Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles confirmed measures to
revive the economy could be unveiled after a key public spending
cap passes Congress. Dismissing tax breaks or fiscal stimulus
resorted to by the previous government, he said the steps would
raise productivity and make it easier to set up businesses.
The Senate is expected to give final approval on Tuesday to
the 20-year spending ceiling that is the centerpiece of the
president's plan to restore fiscal discipline.
But fallout from more corruption allegations in the sweeping
probe into kickbacks at state-run oil company Petrobras
could complicate passage of pension reforms needed to
bring Brazil's budget deficit under control.
Six months after he took over from impeached leftist Dilma
Rousseff, Temer's political survival is threatened by
accusations that he, members of his Cabinet and his party's
leaders received under-the-table payments from engineering
conglomerate Odebrecht.
Odebrecht, the company prosecutors say benefited the most
from the Petrobras scam, agreed to a leniency deal with federal
prosecutors that requires 77 of its executives and employees to
turn state's witness and likely implicate over 200 politicians.
In the first leaked testimony, one Odebrecht executive
alleged that Temer requested 10 million reais ($3 million) for
his PMDB party's 2014 election campaign.
Disapproval of Temer's government rose to 51 percent from 31
percent in July, according to a Datafolha poll published on
Sunday. More worrying for Temer, 63 percent of those polled said
they would like to see him resign and a new president chosen in
direct elections and not by a Congress discredited by scandals.
Under Brazil's constitution, if Temer were to resign after
Dec. 31, Congress would elect his successor, an intolerable
option, according to lawmaker Miro Teixeira of the leftist Rede
party.
"In this tense national environment, the people would not
accept a president imposed by Congress," said Teixeira, who
authored a legal amendment to allow a direct vote.
To shore up his scandal-buffeted government, Temer hopes to
strengthen his Cabinet by giving the centrist PSDB party a
larger role. Several PSDB senators were involved in shaping the
stimulus package.
The PSDB is Brazil's third-largest party and already holds
three cabinet positions, and it could greatly help Temer get his
unpopular austerity measures passed, including pension reforms
that will mean Brazilians will need to work longer years before
retiring.
Left-wing parties obstructed debate of the pension proposal
for hours in a committee hearing on Monday.
(Editing by Alan Crosby)