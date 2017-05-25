UPDATE 1-Brazil's Temer ends deployment of troops in capital in face of backlash

(Adds Temer comments in 11th paragraph)
By Lisandra Paraguassu
BRASILIA May 25 Brazilian President Michel
Temer on Thursday removed federal troops from the streets of the
nation's capital, a day after sending in the army to contain
violent protests against his scandal-plagued government.
Temer's decision to send armed soldiers to Brasilia on
Wednesday provoked an outpouring of criticism in a country with
raw memories of its 1964-1985 military dictatorship. And it gave
the impression that Temer had lost control of the streets as he
and his administration have been besieged by fresh corruption
allegations.
"It was an unthinkable decision, totally out of proportion
with the situation," Congressman Alessandro Molon, of the
opposition Sustainability Network party, told reporters Thursday
in the capital. "It shows a fragile government whose days are
numbered."
The chaos has undermined Temer's claim to be the best person
to provide stability to Latin America's largest nation. And it
has weakened his political standing in Congress to the point
where leaders of his party say that reforms needed to restore
confidence and investment in a stalled economy could be delayed.
Defense Minister Raul Jungmann announced Thursday that Temer
had revoked the decision to deploy the army, 17 hours after it
was decreed. By midday, after his announcement, the troops were
gone.
Hours earlier, soldiers carrying rifles guarded government
ministries that had been stoned the day by protesters demanding
Temer's resignation and new elections. One building had been set
on fire.
Jungmann said Brasilia police were overwhelmed by the tens
of thousands of demonstrators who gathered to demand Temer's
resignation and an end to his unpopular labor and pension
reforms.
Jungmann said the army was called in to stop the vandalism
that began when demonstrators and police clashed on the grassy
esplanade of the capital, where about 50 people were
injured.
Wednesday's protests were the most violent in Brasilia since
anti-government demonstrations in 2013 and added fuel to a
political crisis sparked by allegations that Temer condoned
paying off a potential witness in a massive corruption probe.
Temer refused to resign last week after the Supreme Court
opened an investigation into bribery allegations made in
plea-bargain testimony by billionaire Joesley Batista. Batista
is owner of meatpacking giant JBS SA and his
allegations came from a conversation he secretly recorded with
Temer.
In a recorded message released later on Thursday, Temer, 76,
said the nation has not come to a standstill and that Congress
continues to vote on government proposals.
The Brazilian Bar Association presented a request on
Thursday for Congress to open impeachment proceedings against
Temer for failing to take action after listening to Batista
detail bribes of authorities.
Fifteen petitions to impeach Temer have been filed since
last week, but it is up to Rodrigo Maia, speaker of Brazil's
lower house and a Temer ally, whether they would be put to a
vote. Maia has vowed he will not allow it.
Pressure on Temer to leave office comes on the heels of the
impeachment of leftist president Dilma Rousseff last year.
But Temer's future is more likely to be decided by Brazil's
top electoral court, which could annul the 2014 election victory
of the Rousseff-Temer ticket for campaigning with illegal funds
when it meets in early June.
Even some of Temer's allies see that as the quickest way to
resolve Brazil's crisis.
