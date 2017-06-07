Brazil court split on whether to accept new evidence on Temer campaign

| BRASILIA, June 7
BRASILIA, June 7 Brazil's top electoral court on
Wednesday was split over whether to allow new evidence in
plea-bargain testimony from construction company Odebrecht in an
illegal campaign funding case that could lead to President
Michel Temer leaving office.
The issue delayed proceedings on the second day of sessions
by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), which adjourned until
Thursday without voting on whether to annul Temer's ticket in
the 2014 election for allegedly receiving under-the-table
donations.
Temer opponents expect a TSE ruling against the president to
force him from office and help Brazil exit a political crisis
stoked by graft allegations against the center-right leader. A
TSE decision could take weeks if not months and could be
appealed by Temer.
The judge tasked with spearheading the case, Herman
Benjamin, said the additional evidence in plea bargain testimony
by Odebrecht executives was crucial to determine whether former
president Dilma Rousseff and her running mate Temer used illicit
funds in their 2014 campaign.
Benjamin, who is expected to vote to annul the ticket and
its 2014 election victory, said Odebrecht was the "biggest
parasite" among the companies accused of paying billions in
kickbacks from overpriced contracts with state-run oil company
Petrobras.
But Judge Napoleão Nunes Maia said he would oppose use of
the extra plea statements as evidence, arguing that the case
would never end if it continued to add information from the
avalanche of testimonies in the Car Wash probe.
Temer, who replaced Rousseff when she was impeached last
year, has said his campaign accounts received no illegal money.
The defense team of both Temer and Rousseff requested the
testimony be scrapped, arguing that it went beyond the scope of
the original complaint filed by the Brazilian Social Democracy
Party (PSDB) after it lost the 2014 election.
The PSDB's own candidate in that race, Aecio Neves, has
since been charged for graft himself, accused of taking millions
in bribes from the world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA
.
In plea-bargain testimony given in Brazil's sprawling "Car
Wash" graft investigation, Odebrecht executives said the company
channeled millions of dollars to the Rousseff-Temer campaign in
illegal donations.
If the seven-justice tribunal decides that Rousseff and
Temer used illegal money to fund their campaign, it could annul
the election result and force Temer from office.
If Temer is removed from office, lower house Speaker Rodrigo
Maia would take over and Congress would have 30 days to pick a
caretaker to lead the country until elections in late 2018.
(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing
by Andrew Hay)