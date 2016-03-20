Brazil's Rousseff lacks Senate votes to defeat impeachment- senator

| BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 20
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 20 Brazil's ruling
coalition lacks the votes in the Senate to defeat a request to
remove left-leaning President Dilma Rousseff from office if it
is approved by the lower house, a senior senator in the
coalition's largest party said on Sunday.
The leading member of the Brazilian Democratic Movement
Party (PMDB), who asked not to be identified because of the
sensitive nature of the issue, told Reuters the coalition could
not rally the one-third of votes needed in the 81-seat Senate to
stop Rousseff being dismissed.
On Sunday, Estadao newspaper quoted sources close to Senate
Speaker Renan Calheiros, also a member of the PMDB, as saying he
believed that if the lower house approves the ongoing
impeachment process it would create an unstoppable wave of
support for removing Rousseff.
A spokesman for Calheiros was not immediately available for
comment.
Congress' lower house opened impeachment proceedings last
week against the unpopular Rousseff based on opposition
allegations that she deliberately manipulated government
accounts to boost her chances of reelection to a second term in
2014.
Rousseff, a former Marxist guerrilla who is Brazil's first
female president, has vigorously denied any wrongdoing.
The impeachment process only adds to the crisis that has hit
Brazil, shaken to the core by its biggest ever corruption
scandal - an investigation into political kickbacks to the
ruling coalition from contractors working for state oil company
Petrobras.
Rousseff's government is also grappling with the worst
recession in decades in Latin America's largest economy and an
epidemic of the mosquito-borne Zika virus, as it scrambles to
host the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in August.
A survey published on Saturday by polling firm Datafolha
showed support for Rousseff's impeachment rising to 68 percent,
close to the record level of 71 percent reached in August.
With opposition parties hurrying along proceedings, a
special impeachment committee could present its findings as soon
as mid-April. A plenary session of the lower house would then
need to vote on whether to send Rousseff for trial in the
Senate.
The senior PMDB source told Reuters that, if the lower house
gives the green light for a trial, the ruling coalition lacks
the one-half votes in the Senate needed to refuse the request to
try her there. That would mean Rousseff would automatically be
suspended from office and Vice-President Michel Temer, the
leader of the PMDB, would take over for six months during the
trial.
"If the lower house cannot block impeachment, then we in the
Senate have no way of blocking it," the senator said, adding
that he believed the president would be removed from office.
LULA APPEALS APPOINTMENT SUSPENSION
Last weekend, more than 1 million people poured into the
streets of several cities to demand Rousseff's departure, the
biggest in a wave of protests calling for her resignation. A
pro-government protest on Friday led by former President Luiz
Inacio Lula da Silva, drew nearly 100,000 people in Sao Paulo.
Rousseff appointed Lula as her chief of staff on Wednesday,
hoping to capitalise on his political influence to rally support
in the lower house to halt the impeachment process.
However, the move sparked protests in several cities as the
opposition slammed the move as an attempt to shield Lula from
prosecutors' charges of money laundering and fraud in the
Petrobras investigation.
Ministers can only be tried by the Supreme Court, putting
Lula out of reach of the task force in the southern city of
Curitiba that is leading the Petrobras probe.
A Supreme Court judge on Friday struck down Lula's
appointment saying it appeared aimed at perverting the course of
justice, after the judge leading the Petrobras probe released
recordings that he said showed Rousseff and Lula discussing how
to block the investigation.
Both Lula and Rousseff denied this.
Lula's lawyers said on Sunday they had appealed to the head
of the Supreme Court to overturn the suspension of his
ministerial appointment.
(Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Mary Milliken)