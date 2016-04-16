UPDATE 3-Brazil's Rousseff scrambles for votes to avert impeachment

(Adds demonstrators trying to block Lula's motorcade)
By Marcela Ayres and Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, April 16 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff held last-minute negotiations with wavering lawmakers
on Saturday in an effort to secure crucial support the day
before an impeachment vote that could lead to her removal from
office.
The political crisis has divided the country and turned into
a bitter clash between the leftist leader and her centrist Vice
President Michel Temer, who would take over if she is unseated.
Rousseff canceled an appearance at an anti-impeachment rally
of union and left-wing social activists led by former president
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, her predecessor and founder of the
ruling Workers' Party.
Instead she met with lawmakers behind closed doors in a bid
to obtain their vote or abstention on Sunday when the lower
house of Congress votes on whether she should be impeached for
breaking the country's budget laws.
The talks indicated that Sunday's ballot may be tighter than
expected as Rousseff seeks to swing the estimated two dozen
additional votes she needs to prevent a two-thirds majority in
favor of impeachment in the 513-seat lower chamber, which her
opponents need to push ahead with this process.
A Temer aide said that Rousseff, with the help of Lula, who
is still Brazil's most influential politician despite a graft
probe, had managed to reverse a "handful" of votes but not alter
the growing momentum for impeachment.
In a rowdy marathon session of speeches that went through
the night, opposition congressmen shouted: "Out with the
Workers' Party!" Rousseff's supporters, meanwhile, called for
the ouster of House Speaker Eduardo Cunha, her political
archenemy who has sped up the impeachment process.
Rousseff is fighting to survive a political firestorm fueled
by Brazil's worst recession since the Great Depression of the
1930s and a spiraling corruption scandal centered on state oil
company Petrobras that has reached her inner circle.
The president's opponents want her dismissed from office on
charges that she manipulated budget accounts to boost public
spending to boost her 2014 re-election. They also blame her for
running Latin America's largest economy into the ground.
In a video and a newspaper column, Rousseff - Brazil's first
female president - strongly denied she had committed an
impeachable crime and called the bid to oust her "the biggest
legal and political fraud" in the country's history.
"We are facing the threat of a coup d'état, a coup without
guns that uses more destructive methods like fraud and lies to
try to destroy a legitimately elected government," she wrote in
the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper's Saturday edition.
Rousseff could become Brazil's first president to be
impeached since 1992 when Fernando Collor de Mello resigned just
before imminent impeachment for corruption. The current crisis
is far deeper because he had few supporters while Rousseff has
the backing of working class Brazilians who have seen their
quality of live improve during 13 years of Workers' Party rule.
"If she loses and Temer takes over we will take to the
streets, and we have the strength to stay there as long as
necessary," said Marco Antonio Baratto, coordinator of the MST
landless peasants movement, at a rally of several thousand
Rousseff supporters camped out in the parking lot of Brasilia's
football stadium.
TEMER COULD BE PRESIDENT BY MAY
A tired-looking Lula, the labor leader who led Brazil as
president from 2003 to 2010, addressed the rally briefly with a
hoarse voice and said he had to rush back to the talks with
lawmakers.
Lula's bodyguards scuffled with impeachment supporters who
tried to block his motorcade returning to his hotel.
If her impeachment is approved by the lower house, the
Senate must then vote on whether to go ahead with putting
Rousseff on trial for disobeying budget laws. If she loses that
vote, which would likely take place on May 10 or 11, Rousseff
would automatically be suspended and replaced by Temer.
Temer, who would serve out Rousseff's term until 2018 if she
is found guilty by the Senate, has little popular support. He
would face a daunting task restoring confidence in a country
where dozens of political leaders, including his close
associates, are under investigation for corruption.
Even if Rousseff wins Sunday's vote, her coalition has been
left in tatters by the acrimonious impeachment process and
analysts say her pledges to form a national unity government are
unlikely to bear fruit in a bitterly divided country.
A case before the Supreme Electoral Court concerning charges
of illegal funding of her 2014 campaign could eventually lead to
both Rousseff and Temer being dismissed from office and new
elections called.
In the video posted on social media on Friday, Rousseff
warned that if she is toppled by the impeachment process, a
Temer government would force Brazilians to make sacrifices as
well as roll back social advances that have reduced poverty
during 13 years of Workers' Party rule.
The vice president, who has been preparing to form a new
government aimed at restoring confidence and economic growth,
replied on Twitter that the accusation that he will cut social
programs for the poor was an "abject lie."
Temer is considering the chairman of Goldman Sachs in
Brazil, Paulo Leme, and the founder of asset manager Mauá
Capital, Luiz Fernando Figueiredo, as candidates to join his
economic team should he take over the presidency, two people
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
