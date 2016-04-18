UPDATE 3-Brazil's Rousseff vows to fight on after impeachment defeat

(Adds Senate speaker's meetings)
By Anthony Boadle and Lisandra Paraguassu
BRASILIA, April 18 Brazil's President Dilma
Rousseff vowed on Monday to fight impeachment tooth-and-nail in
the Senate after a heavy defeat in the lower house of Congress
raised the likelihood of an end to 13 years of leftist rule in
Latin America's largest economy.
In a raucous vote late on Sunday that sparked jubilation
among Rousseff's foes, the opposition comfortably surpassed the
two-thirds majority needed to send Brazil's first female
president for trial in the Senate on charges she manipulated
budget accounts.
If the Senate votes by a simple majority to accept the case
next month, as is expected, Rousseff would become the first
Brazilian leader to be impeached for more than 20 years.
The crisis has paralysed the government as it struggles to
revive the economy from its worst recession in decades. It has
also sparked a bitter struggle between Rousseff, a 68-year-old
former Communist guerrilla, and her Vice President Michel Temer,
75, who would take power if she is impeached.
Addressing the nation on television, a combative Rousseff
insisted that she had committed no impeachable crime and accused
Temer of openly conspiring to topple her government in what she
described as a 'coup'.
"While I am very saddened by this, I have the force, the
spirit and the courage to fight this whole process to the end,"
Rousseff told the televised news conference. "This is just the
beginning of the battle, which will be long and drawn out."
Rousseff stands accused of a budgetary sleight of hand
employed by many elected officials in Brazil: delaying payments
to state lenders in order to artificially lower the budget
deficit to boost her reelection bid in 2014.
Nevertheless, opinion polls show more than 60 percent of
Brazilians support impeaching Rousseff, less than two years
after the leftist leader narrowly won reelection. Her popularity
has been crushed by the recession and a vast graft scandal at
state oil company Petrobras.
A Rousseff aide said the government would focus on clawing
back support in the 81-seat Senate, where it lacks the simple
majority needed to prevent the case being accepted for trial.
Given that it currently has the support of only 31 senators, the
aide said the situation looked "very difficult."
The government has been looking to Senate Speaker Renan
Calheiros, a crucial but fickle ally of Rousseff's, to delay the
Senate vote as long as possible to give it time to negotiate.
However, Calheiros said on Monday he would remain neutral
and would meet with party leaders in the Senate on Tuesday to
define the calendar for the process.
PARALYSED GOVERNMENT
Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators from both sides of
the impeachment battle took to the streets across Brazil on
Sunday in peaceful protests. Millions watched the vote live on
television.
The heavy margin of defeat in Sunday's vote shocked many
Workers Party insiders, who blamed treachery by allied parties.
The final tally was 367 votes cast in favour of impeachment,
versus 137 against, and seven abstentions. Two lawmakers did not
show up to vote.
More than half the lawmakers who decided her fate on Sunday
are themselves under investigation for graft, fraud or electoral
crimes, according to Congresso em Foco, a prominent watchdog in
Brasilia.
Claudio Couto, professor of political science at Fundação
Getulio Vargas, said that Sunday's loss dramatically weakened
Rousseff's ability to strike political bargains and shore up
support for her government.
"It is almost impossible the Senate will not take up the
impeachment. And with her removal for up to six months, the
government's power of persuasion will be dramatically
diminished," he said.
Senior Workers Party figures have pledged, if necessary, to
take their struggle onto the streets, raising concerns that it
could seek to destabilise a future Temer government.
Despite anger at rising unemployment, the party can still
rely on support among millions of working-class Brazilians, who
credit its welfare programs with pulling their families out of
poverty during the past decade.
The U.S. State Department voiced confidence on Monday that
Brazil would navigate the political crisis democratically in
accordance with the constitution.
Brazilian financial markets have rallied strongly this year
after a disastrous 2015 on the prospect of a more
business-friendly Temer administration.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index shed 0.75 percent on
Monday, with traders citing profit taking after it gained more
than 20 percent so far in 2016. The real also weakened
more than 2 percent to 3.60 per dollar after the central bank
intervened to prevent a sharp rise in the currency.
Once regarded as an emerging markets powerhouse, Brazil has
been hit by the end of a long commodities boom as well as
political instability. It lost its coveted investment grade
credit rating in December.
Fitch, which has a negative outlook on Brazil's 'BB+'
sovereign rating, said it would focus on a new leader's attitude
to the corruption probe and efforts to stem the steep rise in
government debt.
