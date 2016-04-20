UPDATE 2-Brazil's Rousseff going to U.N. over impeachment; cabinet in crisis

(Adds Supreme Court justice dismissing coup claim)
By Lisandra Paraguassu and Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, April 20 Beleaguered Brazilian
President Dilma Rousseff will travel to New York in a bid to
rally international support against her impeachment, leaving
behind a Cabinet paralyzed by political crisis as another
minister defected on Wednesday.
Rousseff aides said the leftist leader will attend a United
Nations event on Friday in New York where she will denounce as
illegal the attempt to impeach her, a process that could see her
forced from office within weeks in a process she calls a "coup
d'état without weapons."
Energy Minister Eduardo Braga said he was quitting her
government following orders from his centrist PMDB party,
Rousseff's main coalition partner until it abandoned her last
month to back her ouster. Rousseff's impeachment would end 13
years of rule by the leftist Workers Party.
Nine ministers in Rousseff's 31-member cabinet have now
resigned, leaving important portfolios without politically
appointed heads, including the Tourism and Sports ministries
only four months before Brazil hosts the Olympic Games. Rousseff
may not even be president by the time the Games start.
Vice President Michel Temer, who would take over if Rousseff
is impeached, met with close advisors in Sao Paulo to study
plans for a new government that, aides said, would move quickly
to restore economic confidence and growth.
The crisis has paralyzed Brazil's ability to revive the
economy from its worst recession in decades in the midst of a
massive corruption scandal involving state-run oil firm
Petrobras.
Murilo Portugal, the head of Brazil's most powerful banking
industry lobby, has emerged as a strong candidate to become
finance minister if Temer takes power, a source familiar with
the matter said on Wednesday.
Rousseff lost a crucial vote in the lower house of Congress
on Sunday and now faces impeachment by the Senate on charges of
breaking budget laws.
With the prospect of the Senate suspending her in three
weeks, Rousseff canceled her trip to attend the signing of the
Paris Agreement on climate change on Friday to focus on her
political survival.
Two presidential aides said Rousseff would use her visit to
New York to defend herself in interviews with international
media.
"A RATHER UNUSUAL COUP"
Rousseff says the accounting manipulation her administration
used, putting off the transfer of funds to state banks, was a
practice employed by previous governments. Her opponents say it
allowed her to unfairly expand public spending and boost her
re-election campaign in 2014.
Her government's legal appeals for injunctions to stop the
impeachment process have been rejected by the Supreme Court.
Rousseff on Tuesday said the impeachment process was started
by lower chamber Speaker Eduardo Cunha, who is charged with
corruption and money laundering, out of revenge for her
government not shielding him from ethics committee hearings.
She accused Temer, leader of the PMDB party, of plotting
against her. During her trip to New York, Temer will temporarily
assume the presidency, an irony not lost on his aides.
"This is a rather unusual coup," said Temer's spokesman
Marcio de Freitas. "She is going to the U.N. to denounce a coup
but handing over power during her trip to the man she says is
trying to overthrow her."
The longest serving justice on Brazil's Supreme Court
weighed in on the debate on Wednesday, telling reporters the
motion to impeach Rousseff was not a coup, despite her claim.
"This is totally mistaken. Congress and the Supreme Court
have made it quite clear the impeachment process has complied
with the Constitution up to now," Justice Celso de Mello said.
Her opponents have also traveled to the United States to
defend the impeachment. Senate Foreign Relations Committee
chairman Aloysio Nunes, of the opposition PSDB party, was in
Washington this week to explain to U.S. government officials why
the process is constitutional.
Nunes met his counterpart, Republican U.S. Senator Bob
Corker, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, on Tuesday
and was due to meet with the State Department's Under Secretary
of State for Political Affairs, Tom Shannon, on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassú and Antony Boadle; Additional
reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Daniel Flynn, Jeffrey
Benkoe and Andrew Hay)