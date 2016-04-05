UPDATE 4-Brazil justice orders impeachment process for VP, heightens crisis

(Adds speaker to appeal ruling, Rousseff's impeachment odds
By Alonso Soto and Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, April 5 A Supreme Court judge ordered
Brazil's Congress on Tuesday to start impeachment proceedings
against Vice President Michel Temer, deepening a political
crisis and uncertainty over leadership of Latin America's
largest country.
Justice Marco Aurelio Mello told the lower house to convene
an impeachment committee to consider putting Temer on trial on
charges he helped manipulate budget accounting as part of
President Dilma Rousseff's administration.
Another committee is already analysing similar charges
against Rousseff, a leftist who is scrambling for support to
defeat an impeachment vote in the lower house as early as
mid-April.
Mello, who has a record of controversial decisions that
later have been overturned by the full court, criticized the
shelving of a request to impeach the vice president by lower
house Speaker Eduardo Cunha, who in December launched
impeachment proceedings against Rousseff on the same grounds.
Cunha said he will appeal against Mello's unprecedented
ruling, which raises questions about the future governance of a
country mired in political turmoil, a severe economic recession
and an institutional crisis that is increasingly being handled
by the judiciary.
Because Temer is next in line for the presidency if Rousseff
was impeached, the possibility of his ouster complicates the
calculation that lawmakers must make if they vote to oust
Rousseff. If one is guilty of the charges, the ruling suggests,
the other is guilty too.
"This takes away some of the momentum for her impeachment,"
said Sonia Fleury, a political scientist at the Getulio Vargas
Foundation, a business school and think tank in Rio de Janeiro.
"Her opponents will now have to rethink their strategy."
Fleury said it is unlikely, however, that the 11-member
court will reverse Mello's decision.
Brazil's currency, the real, extended losses
following the ruling, frustrating investors who hope a Temer
administration would be more market-friendly and pull the
economy out of what could be its worst recession in a century.
Cunha, a party colleague of Temer's and the third in line
for succession, is himself embroiled in a corruption scandal
related to the kickback probe around state-run oil company
Petrobras and faces ethics committee hearings.
Temer on Tuesday stepped aside as the head of the Brazilian
Democratic Movement Party (PMDB), the large, ideologically
amorphous party that until last week was the main coalition
partner for Rousseff's Workers' Party.
By stepping down, analysts said, Temer removed himself from
the awkward position in which his party has been questioning the
legitimacy of a Rousseff government that he is still part of.
"Temer is trying to distance himself from the PMDB to avoid
accusations of influencing political decisions aimed at
destroying president Rousseff," said Augusto de Queiroz, a
political scientist with Brazil's congressional research
service.
Temer's resignation and Mello's ruling that he should be
subject to impeachment proceedings further muddied the waters of
Brazil's crisis and made it harder to predict how and indeed
whether Rousseff's opponents will succeed in unseating her.
Consultancy Eurasia said Rousseff's impeachment was still
likely but cut the odds to 60 percent from a 60-70 percent
range. "It is becoming a bit more difficult to anticipate the
precise manner in which Rousseff will fall," Eurasia said on
Tuesday in a note to clients.
The impeachment committee will decide on Monday whether
Rousseff committed an impeachable crime, and its recommendation
is expected to sway lower house lawmakers who are still
undecided.
If impeachment fails to get two thirds of the votes in the
lower chamber, some of Rousseff's opponents hope Brazil's top
electoral court will annul her election for allegedly being
funded by Petrobras bribe money. That would also oust her ticket
partner Temer.
One of Temer's closest aides, PMDB Senator Valdir Raupp,
proposed on Monday that Congress call a snap presidential
election in October to end Brazil's political impasse. Others
have echoed the suggestion.
On Tuesday, Rousseff made light of that possibility,
suggesting lawmakers themselves agree to end their terms early.
Rousseff has repeatedly denied that she doctored Brazil's
budget to hide a massive deficit before her 2014 re-election and
has gained ground politically by repeating in almost every
speech that what she says is her groundless impeachment is the
equivalent of staging a coup d'etat against a democratic
government.
Rousseff, who is negotiating the support of smaller parties
in return for government jobs vacated by the PMDB, said she
would not announce a new Cabinet until after the impeachment
vote expected in about 10 days.
