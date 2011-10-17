Sports minister snared in new Brazil graft scandal

* Orlando Silva denies embezzling government funds
* His departure could set back World Cup preparations
* Latest accusations renew chances of political tension
By Raymond Colitt
BRASILIA, Oct 17 (Reuters)- Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff faces another corruption scandal in her cabinet over
accusations the sports minister took kickbacks, raising
questions about the country's credentials to host the World Cup
and Olympics.
The accusations, made in the influential weekly magazine
Veja over the weekend, are an untimely blow for Rousseff, as
her administration appeared to be moving on from scandals that
brought down five ministers in recent months.
The involvement of Sports Minister Orlando Silva is
particularly sensitive for her government, which when is
struggling with a ballooning budget for the 2014 soccer World
Cup and allegations of widespread padding of public works
projects for the event. Brazil is also preparing to host the
2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
Silva, the government's point man for investment and
infrastructure projects for the mega events, denied the
accusations as "farcical" and rushed back from a visit to the
Pan-American Games in Mexico to defend himself.
"Nobody is more interested than I in making clear that
there is nothing true about this report," he said on Sunday
night on TV Globo, which ran a report raising separate fraud
allegations in government sports funds for schools.
Silva, the only cabinet member from Brazil's Communist
Party, said he had Rousseff's full backing, although analysts
said that support may erode quickly if more concrete evidence
against him emerges.
The Veja report accused Silva of heading a scheme dating
back to 2004 in which 20-percent kickbacks were charged on
public contracts, including sports projects for needy children,
and the proceeds directed to the Communist Party. The report
estimated that more than 40 million reais ($22.8 million) was
siphoned.
Veja cited a disgruntled former contractor arrested last
year during a police investigation into the party's alleged
illegal fund-raising scheme, which began during the 2003-2010
government of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Silva, who was deputy sports minister under Lula, once
personally received cash in a paper carton in the garage of his
ministry, a chauffeur told Veja.
Brazil is hoping to use the World Cup and Olympics to
showcase its emergence as an economic power. But the
construction of several stadiums, airport terminals and other
event-related works are behind schedule and the departure of
Silva could throw preparations into further disarray.
Rousseff has taken a tougher stance against corruption than
her predecessor and mentor Lula, who often turned a blind eye
to graft accusations to avoid risking political support.
Her defense of clean government has seemingly earned
Rousseff some support, particularly among middle-class voters.
The 63-year-old career civil servant has bounced back in
opinion polls. [ID:S1E78T13W]
