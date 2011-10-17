UPDATE 1-Sports minister snared in new Brazil graft scandal

* Orlando Silva denies embezzling government funds
* His departure could set back World Cup preparations
* Latest accusations renew chances of political tension
(Adds Rousseff, Silva comments)
By Raymond Colitt
BRASILIA, Oct 17 (Reuters)- Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff faces another corruption scandal in her cabinet over
accusations the sports minister arranged for millions in
kickbacks, raising questions about the country's credentials to
host the World Cup and Olympics.
The accusations, made in the influential weekly magazine
Veja over the weekend, are an untimely blow for Rousseff, as
her administration appeared to be moving on from scandals that
brought down five ministers in recent months.
The involvement of Sports Minister Orlando Silva is
particularly sensitive for her government, which is struggling
with a ballooning budget for the 2014 soccer World Cup and
allegations of widespread padding of public works projects for
the event. Brazil is also preparing to host the 2016 Olympic
Games in Rio de Janeiro.
Silva, the government's point man for investment and
infrastructure projects for the mega events, denied the
accusations as "farcical" and rushed back from a visit to the
Pan-American Games in Mexico to defend himself.
"The information published at the weekend simply is not
true," he said in a news conference on Monday, adding that he
would testify in Congress on Tuesday about the accusations.
Rousseff said she still backed Silva, the only cabinet
member from Brazil's Communist Party, which is a part of the
governing coalition.
"We not only assume the integrity of minister (Silva), but
he also expressed extreme outrage over the accusations made
against him," Rousseff told reporters in Pretoria, South
Africa, the first stop on a week-long African trip.
But analysts said that support may erode quickly if the
media digs up more concrete evidence against Silva.
The Veja report accused Silva of heading a scheme dating
back to 2004 in which 20-percent kickbacks were charged on
public contracts, including sports projects for needy children,
and the proceeds directed to the Communist Party. The report
estimated that more than 40 million reais ($22.8 million) was
siphoned.
Veja cited a disgruntled former contractor arrested last
year during a police investigation into the party's alleged
illegal fund-raising scheme, which began during the 2003-2010
government of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Silva, who was deputy sports minister under Lula, once
personally received cash in a paper carton in the garage of his
ministry, a chauffeur told Veja.
Brazil is hoping to use the World Cup and Olympics to
showcase its emergence as an economic power. But the
construction of several stadiums, airport terminals and other
event-related works are behind schedule and the departure of
Silva could throw preparations into further disarray.
Rousseff has taken a tougher stance against corruption than
her predecessor and mentor Lula, who often turned a blind eye
to graft accusations to avoid risking political support.
Her defense of clean government has seemingly earned
Rousseff some support, particularly among middle-class voters.
The 63-year-old career civil servant has bounced back in
opinion polls. [ID:S1E78T13W]
(Editing by Stuart Grudgings and Paul Simao)