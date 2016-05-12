UPDATE 1-Investors boost bets on post-Rousseff Brazil but doubts persist

(Adds key cabinet appointment)
By Dion Rabouin
May 12 BlackRock Inc is among major
asset managers that had been raising their bets on Brazil even
before President Dilma Rousseff was suspended from office on
Thursday, but many investors are wary about the long-term
recovery prospects of Latin America's largest economy.
The growing likelihood that business-friendly Vice President
Michel Temer would take power has already driven Brazil's
Bovespa stock index 22 percent higher and its real currency up
12 percent against the dollar so far this year.
Temer, who took the helm on Thursday after Brazil's Senate
voted to put Rousseff on trial for allegedly breaking budget
rules, named former central bank chief Henrique Meirelles as
finance minister. .
Rousseff has denied any wrongdoing. But her popularity was
crushed by a moribund economy and a spiraling probe into a
corruption scheme at state-run oil company Petrobras,
at a time when she was chairwoman of its board.
In its Latin America Fund, BlackRock, the world's largest
asset manager, has made what portfolio manager William Landers
called "a huge shift" from being underweight Brazil as recently
as March to being overweight now.
"My expectation is that we're going to have a much more
market-friendly government coming into Brasilia with a strong
cabinet, a strong central bank and really we're going to go back
to what worked in Brazil," Landers said.
BlackRock's top three holdings in the $188 million fund are
beer brewer Ambev and banks Itau Unibanco Holding
and Banco Bradesco, according to
BlackRock's website.
Michael Reynal, portfolio manager of the RS Emerging Markets
Equity Fund, a unit of Guardian Life Insurance Co, has recently
increased the $198 million fund's holdings in Brazil, adding
shares in insurer BB Seguridade, road concession
operator Ecorodovias, iron ore miner Vale,
and water utility Sabesp.
"We were cautiously constructive (in March), worried about
the political process, but hoping that it would move forward,"
Reynal said. "And indeed we've stumbled forward on the right
path."
Reining in Brazil's massive deficit, however, will be a
struggle, as will be pulling the country out of its worst
recession since the 1930s.
"Brazil's problems are really much more deep-seated than
Dilma," said Peter Marber, head of emerging market investments
at Loomis Sayles in Boston.
Loomis' $24 million Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund had
previously been underweight in Brazil, avoiding metals and
energy companies' bonds. But it recently increased holdings in
the country, favoring exporters like animal protein producer
Marfrig and pulp and paper maker Suzano,
as oil and commodities prices have recovered.
When it comes to further raising Loomis' Brazil holdings,
Marber wants to see how much Temer can really change things.
"This is a country that needs massive educational reform,
massive infrastructure reform, massive reduction in a variety of
tariffs and a total breakdown and reconfiguration of the
logistics sector to improve efficiency," Marber said.
T. Rowe Price's $20.45 billion emerging markets equity
strategy has beefed up positions in bank stocks like Itau and
Bradesco as well as retailers like Lojas Renner and
Raia Drogasil since the impeachment drama began, said
Chuck Knudsen, emerging markets equity portfolio specialist. But
the funds have also trimmed other positions to fund those
increases.
"We've consolidated our positions a little bit into the
names that we really have the most confidence in and have the
most growth prospects," Knudsen said.
He said he would wait and see when it comes to adding new
Brazil assets.
But Atul Lele, chief investment strategist at Bahamas-based
Deltec International, is among those who are sounding a big note
of caution about making any moves in Brazil without keeping your
eyes wide open.
The country's economic woes run so deep that even an
improved political environment could make them "almost
insurmountable," he said.
Lele is shorting the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF, betting
it will decline given the country's excessive reliance on U.S.
dollar liquidity, high commodity prices and a bloated debt load.
"A lot of it is outside the politicians' hands, so that's
why it doesn't matter who moves in," he said.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Christian Plumb and Tom
Brown)