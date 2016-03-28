Brazil's Lula calls for tax breaks to turn economy around

UPDATE 7-Senegal army ready to enter Gambia if president refuses to quit
* British tour operator flying holidaymakers home (Adds Ghana to contribute troops, paragraph 5)
SAO PAULO, March 28 Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for tax breaks and other measures to get the national economy growing again during a news conference on Monday.
Lula said he wanted to be an economic advisor to his political heir, President Dilma Rousseff, adding that the strength of Brazil's domestic market would revive the economy from its worst recession in decades. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* British tour operator flying holidaymakers home (Adds Ghana to contribute troops, paragraph 5)
* Johnson & Johnson reports 7.4 percent passive stake in Merus NV as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2j9ZI8k) Further company coverage:
* Tesoro Logistics LP announces 23rd consecutive quarterly distribution increase