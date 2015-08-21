Lula's legacy threatened as Brazil crisis simmers

| Sao Paulo
Sao Paulo Aug 21 An ongoing political and
economic crisis once more threatens to fell the tallest tree in
Brazil's political landscape: former President Luiz Inacio Lula
da Silva.
His once-sterling legacy, previously tarnished by a
Congressional vote-buying scandal, is being sullied further by
economic and political turmoil that has driven approval ratings
for his hand-picked successor into single digits.
And a far-reaching corruption probe around state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, has
implicated key aides and associates, once more staining his
scandal-plagued Workers' Party, now in its 13th year in power.
Although Lula has not been charged with a crime - and it is
too early to write off a leader who has dominated Brazilian
politics for well over a decade - love for the man Barack Obama
once called "the most popular politician on earth," is waning.
Police this month again arrested his former chief of staff,
already convicted in the vote-buying scheme, and charged him
with taking bribes while in office. And prosecutors are offering
plea deals to construction company executives with close ties to
Lula who are now at the heart of the Petrobras investigation.
Combined, it means that even long-time allies are wavering.
"Lula presided over what many believed was the most
successful government in Brazil's democratic history," says
Carlos Alberto Libanio Christo, a leftist writer, monk, activist
and former Lula advisor who is better known as Frei Betto. "But
the foundations he left behind are proving not so solid."
The disenchantment signals the biggest shift in Brazilian
politics since 2002, when voters, once wary of Lula as a leftist
radical, decided to trust him with what is now Latin America's
biggest economy.
It also shows how quickly his achievements as president,
like the lifting of 40 million people from poverty, have begun
to unravel. After a decade-long boom, Brazil is now believed to
be in recession, unemployment and inflation are on the rise and
two out of three polled want to impeach Lula's successor,
President Dilma Rousseff.
Even the bedrock support Lula enjoyed among blue-collar
voters is begging to give way.
"Everything is getting worse and worse," says Marta Marques,
a 39-year-old street sweeper in the gritty streets of central
Sao Paulo, Brazil's biggest city and seat of the industrial
labor movement from which Lula in the 1970s emerged as a leader.
"I had faith in Lula originally, but that has all changed."
The turning tide dampens the hopes of followers who believed
that Lula, whose charisma and legendary negotiating skills until
now made him politically indestructible, could revive the party
and lead it to a fifth consecutive mandate in 2018.
PARTY PERSONIFICATION
At present, his biggest liability are efforts by media and
political opponents to link Lula to corruption at Petrobras,
which began during his presidency and involved hundreds of
millions of dollars in kickbacks to company executives and party
operatives by builders in exchange for contracts.
Particularly worrisome, many speculate, could be testimony
in any plea deal by Marcelo Odebrecht, the arrested chief
executive of Odebrecht SA, one of several contractors
tainted by the scandal.
The company, Latin America's largest construction firm, is
also one of many corporations with whom Lula accepted paid
speaking engagements after leaving office.
In a separate probe, prosecutors are investigating whether
Lula, on overseas trips after leaving office, improperly used
his influence to help secure Odebrecht contracts.
In public appearances and in official statements, Lula has
repeatedly denied wrongdoing and portrayed strikes against him
as attacks against the working class.
His lawyers are suing O Globo, a Rio de Janeiro daily, and
Veja, a national news magazine, for recent stories they say are
libelous.
True or not, the speculation has fanned flames of disgust
among critics of the Workers' Party, or PT.
"He is the very personification of the PT," says Antonio
Carlos Menders Thame, a congressman from the chief opposition
party. "PT fatigue is immeasurable given the corruption."
At marches across Brazil last weekend, when hundreds of
thousands of people called for Rousseff's impeachment, more
critics than ever heaped Lula's name onto the bonfire.
In Brasilia, the capital, a giant balloon of the bearded
former president in prison stripes floated over the throngs and
quickly became the week's Internet meme.
Though Lula hasn't recently breached the possibility of a
2018 run, early projections with him in the race suggest he
would lose to a centrist rival.
Still, political analysts warn that Lula should not be
discounted unless investigators come up with proof that ties him
to corruption. When the vote-buying scheme toppled top aides and
nearly crippled his first term, Lula prove deft at distancing
himself from the scandal, coasting to re-election while others
took the blame.
"There is still no other leader in Brazil as able to
communicate and rally support," says Mauro Paulino, director of
Datafolha, a leading pollster.
And many among the working class, who make up well over half
the electorate, still say they are willing to give him the
benefit of the doubt.
"I think a lot of this is conspiracy by a class that wants
to destroy his name and the history that he made," says Adalto
Valentim, a 60-year-old chauffer washing his boss's BMW in Sao
Paulo. "I would vote for Lula again."
(Additional reporting by Anthony Boadle. Editing by Kieran
Murray)