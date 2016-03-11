Charges, threat of jail cast Brazil's Lula in familiar role: martyr

| RIO DE JANEIRO, March 11
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 11 Criminal charges and a
request by prosecutors to jail Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are
putting the former Brazilian president and leftist icon back in
a role he has long relished: that of the martyr.
The 70-year-old former metalworker, still a hero to
blue-collar Brazilians because of an economic boom that created
millions of jobs during his two terms as president, has known
since his days as a union leader how to cast himself as the
victim of an oppressive elite, galvanizing the working class
behind him.
Last week, after federal police took him into custody
briefly for questions about a far-reaching graft probe around
Brazil's state-run oil company, Lula said he "felt like a
prisoner" and urged leftist organizations, from landless
peasants to labor unions, to rally.
"Summon me," he said, asking them to show support. "I am
going to travel this country."
For the beleaguered government of President Dilma Rousseff,
Lula's successor and protégée, any traction Lula gets could
provide relief at a time when it is crippled by impeachment
proceedings, an economy that shrunk by 3.8 percent last year and
a corruption scandal that is drawing ever closer to her inner
circle.
"This is a paralyzed government that needs any help it can
get," says Carlos Melo, a political scientist at Insper, a São
Paulo business school. "Even if Lula himself has lost some
support, he still knows how to mobilize the party militants. The
government will hitch a ride on that."
Of course, Lula's circumstances are far different from four
decades ago, when he mobilized hundreds of thousands of workers
against a military dictatorship and played a role in restoring
democracy to Latin America's biggest country.
Federal prosecutors say they believe Lula accepted illicit
payments and favors connected to the giant kickback scandal
around Petroleo Brasileiro SA, the oil company. In a
separate, but related investigation, state prosecutors in São
Paulo, Brazil's industrial capital and the cradle of Lula's
Workers' Party, have charged him with crimes including fraud and
money laundering.
Lula has denied any wrongdoing.
'AN ACT OF INJUSTICE'
The widening scandal, and the allegations against him, have
eroded the popularity of Brazil's first working-class president,
who enjoyed approval ratings of nearly 90 percent when he left
office at the end of 2010. In a recent Datafolha poll simulating
the presidential election in 2018, when Lula could attempt to
return as the Workers' Party candidate, he had 20 percent of the
vote, slightly less than the centrist candidate who heads the
chief opposition party.
On Thursday, the state prosecutors asked a judge to jail
Lula, pending further legal proceedings. The move was criticized
as slipshod by many jurists, who argue that a world-famous
leader poses virtually no flight risk.
Rousseff, in comments to reporters on Friday, said the
request "exceeds the limits of good sense, is an act of
injustice." Even Workers' Party rivals said it could provide
ammunition for those who characterize the ongoing investigations
as a witch hunt.
Indeed, in a statement late Thursday, Lula's defense cast
him as a historic underdog still fighting oppression.
The request is an effort "to gag a political leader, to
impede his expression of thought and even the exercise of his
rights," wrote Cristiano Zanin Martins, one of Lula's attorneys.
"Only in the dictatorship, when all rights of the citizen were
suspended, were opinions and the exercise of rights reason to
deprive liberty."
Rousseff on Friday said she would be proud to have Lula in
her government, referring to the possibility that the government
could shield Lula by appointing him to her cabinet. Under
Brazilian law, that would require any legal charges against him
to go before the Supreme Court.
People familiar with the possibility, however, say that Lula
is unlikely to accept such an offer, because doing so could be
interpreted as an admission of guilt. More likely, they say,
Lula will continue efforts to rally what's left of his political
base.
On Sunday, opposition groups have scheduled the latest in a
series of demonstrations to express support for Rousseff's
ouster. In addition to ongoing impeachment proceedings, launched
last year over accounting tricks in the government budget,
Rousseff faces a court decision over the alleged use of
kickbacks to finance her 2014 re-election campaign.
Rousseff denies both sets of accusations.
So far, the demonstrations have been lackluster, composed
mostly of upper and middle-class whites who traditionally oppose
the Workers' Party. But the growing tension has led some
government leaders to ask leftist groups to refrain from
inciting clashes of the sort that erupted between supporters and
opponents outside Lula's home and the São Paulo airport where he
was questioned last week.
"You have a government that may not conclude its term and
the prospect of Lula in jail," says Alberto Almeida, a
consultant at the Instituto Analise, a political and social
analysis firm in São Paulo. "They (the Workers' Party) are at
the point where the only defense is to attack."
(Reporting by Paulo Prada; Editing by Mary Milliken)