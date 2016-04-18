Brazil credit risk slips as lower house votes for Rousseff ouster

SAO PAULO, April 17 Brazil's perceived sovereign
risk among investors fell on Sunday, with the cost of insuring
Brazilian bonds for five years falling yet again in the
credit-default swaps market after the country's lower house of
Congress voted to back the impeachment of President Dilma
Rousseff for breaching budget laws.
The difference between the yields that the Brazilian and
U.S. governments pays on their 10-year bond narrowed to 4.315
percentage points late on Sunday, from 4.42 points on Friday.
The cost of insuring Brazilian bonds for five years in the CDS
market fell for the fourth day in five to 340.7
basis points, near the lowest levels since last August,
according to Markit pricing.
An exchange-traded fund of Brazilian equities
gained 3.8 percent at 11:20 p.m. local time, or 11:20 a.m. in
Tokyo, where it is traded.
Rousseff's opponents reached the 342-vote mark needed to
send her impeachment to the Senate for trial, a major step
towards potentially ending 13 years of leftist Workers Party
rule in the divided nation.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)