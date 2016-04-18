Brazil markets set to rally after Congress backs impeachment

| SAO PAULO, April 17
SAO PAULO, April 17 Brazil's financial markets
are expected to react with euphoria on Monday after the lower
house of Congress backed impeachment proceedings against
President Dilma Rousseff, analysts and traders said.
Brazil's stocks and currency have been among the world's
best performing assets on bets that the leftist president's
ouster would open the door to a more business-friendly
administration, better equipped to lift the economy out of its
worst recession since the 1930s.
Hopes of political change have already helped lift the
Bovespa benchmark stock index more than 20 percent this
year to its highest level since mid-2015.
In a sign the rally could continue, an exchange-traded fund
of Brazilian equities gained 3.8 percent in Tokyo
trading shortly after the result was announced.
But traders' initial euphoria after Sunday`s Congressional
vote could soon give way to caution as they look for hints of
what policy would look like in a government led by Vice
President Michel Temer.
"Initially, details will be ignored and irrationality will
prevail for one, two days," said Thiago Castellan Castro, a
trader with Renascença brokerage in São Paulo. "After that,
we'll go back to assessing technical issues - monetary policy,
who'll be in charge of policymaking."
Sunday's vote by 367 votes to 137 against - with 7
abstentions and 2 absences - was widely seen as the biggest
hurdle to ousting the unpopular Rousseff.
Temer would now take office if a majority of the Senate
votes to open a trial against Rousseff in early May, as is
expected. At that point the president would be suspended during
the trial, which could last up to six months, and would be
dismissed if found guilty.
Many believe Temer would have an easier time implementing
austerity measures after Rousseff's pledges of spending cuts and
tax increases bumped into strong opposition from her own
lawmakers following her tight reelection in 2014.
Alexandre Póvoa, a partner with Canepa Asset Management,
wrote in a client note the index could rise by an additional 10
percent.
However, investors could book profits as early as May if it
becomes clear that Temer does not hold a clear fix to Brazil's
economy, he said.
The real has strengthened more than 10 percent so far in
2016 despite determined action by the central bank to weaken the
currency. Renascença's Castro said the currency could reach 3.40
per U.S. dollar on Monday after closing at 3.52 on Friday.
Banco Fibra's head of treasury Cristiano Oliveira said the
currency should stabilize at about 3.30 per U.S. dollar but
could reach as far as 3.00 if it over shoots.
ECONOMIC TEAM
Once the dust settles, traders will scrutinize the
nominations for Temer's economic team, analysts said.
"Ideally, he would set up a team who is named for its
technical credentials, not political reasons," said Leonardo
Monoli, a partner with Jive Asset Management.
Local media have named former central bank presidents
Henrique Meirelles and Armínio Fraga, both known for sticking
with orthodox policymaking at times of financial turbulence.
Temer could also be eying Paulo Leme, the chairman of
Goldman Sachs in Brazil, and Luiz Fernando Figueiredo, a
former central bank official and founder of asset manager Mauá
Capital, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters.
Whatever the composition of Temer's possible government, it
will likely face an uphill struggle given the embittered
political climate, the depth of the economic crisis, and his
PMDB party's involvement in a sweeping corruption investigation.
"Strikes and protests by Rousseff's organized labor
supporters will complicate things for VP Michel Temer when he
assumes the presidency in mid-May, but the Lava Jato probe is
still a much greater liability for him and the PMDB", political
risk consultancy Eurasia Group wrote in a client note.
(Additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by
Daniel Flynn and Jacqueline Wong)