REFILE-Brazil's Supreme Court opens probe into two Rousseff ministers - media

BRASILIA, Sept 6 Brazil's Supreme Court has
authorized prosecutors to investigate two ministers close to
President Dilma Rousseff for allegedly receiving illegal
campaign donations, one of them the treasurer of Rousseff's last
campaign, Brazilian media reported.
Rousseff's chief of staff Aloizio Mercadante and
Institutional Communications minister Edinho Silva have been
linked to a corruption scandal at state-run oil firm Petrobras
by one of the executives arrested in the case,
according to Globo TV and O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper.
Senator Aloysio Nunes, from the opposition party PSDB, will
also be investigated, the media said.
Spokespeople at the Supreme Court were not immediately
available to comment on the reports.
The head of construction firm UTC Engenharia, Ricardo
Pessoa, said in plea bargain testimony that some of the money
resulting from the overpricing of Petrobras projects was donated
to the campaign of several politicians, including Rousseff.
Silva was the treasurer of Rousseff's campaign.
Mercadante and Silva have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
When Pessoa's testimony became public in June, Silva said the
7.5 million reais donated by Pessoa to Rousseff's presidential
campaign were legal and approved by the Supreme Electoral Court.
The Petrobras scandal has led to the arrest of dozens of
lobbyists and executives of engineering companies accused of
forming a cartel to fix prices and inflate the value of
contracts with Petrobras to enrich themselves and politicians,
mostly aligned with Rousseff's Workers Party.
Further investigations will be damaging to Rousseff, who is
not among the dozens of politicians under investigation for
taking bribes but has seen her popularity fall to single digits
as a result of the scandal and a stalled economy.
Pessoa's testimony also led Brazil's chief prosecutor
Rodrigo Janot to request the Supreme Court authorization to
investigate President Dilma Rousseff's 2010 and 2014 campaign
financing.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione)