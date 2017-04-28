版本:
Petrobras says Brazil strike had no significant impact on output

BRASILIA, April 28 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Friday that a nationwide general strike had no significant impact on its oil output.

Unions across Brazil halted public transportation and blocked highways in major cities to protest President Michel Temer's pro-market measures to relax labor laws and cut pension benefits. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
