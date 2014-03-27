Support for Brazil president drops ahead of October vote

| RIO DE JANEIRO, March 27
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has faltered ahead of
October's presidential election, a poll showed Thursday,
although she remains a favorite to win a second term.
With a sluggish economy, high inflation and a scandal
surrounding Brazil's state-run oil company, Rousseff's personal
approval rating has fallen to 51 percent from 56 percent in
November, the survey by the Ibope polling institute and Brazil's
National Industry Confederation showed.
Overall support for her administration fell to 36 percent
from 43 percent in the previous poll, while 27 percent of those
polled disapproved of the government, compared with 20 percent
in November.
The drop in support reflects the challenges that Rousseff
must overcome in a bid for re-election on Oct. 5.
Though she and her party still enjoy widespread support
because of economic gains made during the administration of
former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, her mentor and
predecessor, Rousseff is currently presiding over the fourth
year of lackluster growth in Latin America's largest economy.
Stubborn price increases and a lack of investment in the
country's public services led to mass nationwide demonstrations
last year that have caused many voters to question the governing
Workers' Party's 12-year grip on the presidency.
Some voters are also critical of the billions of dollars
worth of public funds that have been spent on 12 stadiums for
soccer's World Cup, which kicks off in São Paulo June 12.
Struggling businesses, meanwhile, have increasingly
complained about what they perceive as the government's
short-sighted and interventionist management of the economy.
Rousseff has focused mostly on curbing costs through tax breaks
and price controls, not the sort of structural reforms that
economists have long argued are necessary to make Brazil more
efficient.
Recently, Rousseff has also been roiled by the ongoing
scrutiny of a 2006 purchase of an oil refinery in Texas by
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, the state-run energy company
known as Petrobras. As chairwoman of the company's board at the
time, Rousseff approved the transaction, which is now being
criticized as too costly.
Still, other recent polls suggest that Rousseff is still
likely to win re-election.
An Ibope poll of voter intentions last week found Rousseff
has 43 percent of the electorate's support, against 15 percent
for Senator Aecio Neves of the main opposition party and 7
percent for Eduardo Campos, governor of the northeastern state
of Pernambuco.
(Additional reporting by Jefferson Ribeiro; Editing by Brian
Winter; and Peter Galloway)