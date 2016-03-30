Brazil sports minister resigns -presidency

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
BRASILIA, March 30 Brazil's Sports Minister George Hilton has stepped down and Ricardo Leyser will replace him on an interim basis, the presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.
Hilton's departure came just five months before the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. It followed the decision last week of his Brazilian Republican Party (PRB) to break from President Dilma Rousseff's ruling coalition. Leyser is a senior official in the sports ministry who has been managing Olympic preparations. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Richard Chang)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday