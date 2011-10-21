Brazil's Rousseff decides fate of sports minister

* Silva accused of arranging $23 million in kickbacks

* Scandal threatens preparations for World Cup, Olympics

BRASILIA Oct 21 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff will decide the fate of her embattled sports minister after meeting with him on Friday to discuss the corruption allegations against him, a government source said.

"She wants to meet with him personally before deciding," said the source, who was well informed of the matter but not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Orlando Silva is accused of arranging up to 40 million reais ($23 million) in kickbacks from government contracts to benefit himself and the Communist Party of Brazil, which is part of Rousseff's governing coalition. [ID:nN1E79G1JA]

The scandal threatens to derail preparations for the 2014 soccer World Cup and the 2016 Olympics, which Brazil hopes will showcase its emergence as an economic power.

Rousseff met with senior aides on Thursday night to review the allegations against Silva after returning from an official trip to Africa, according to the government source.

Local newspaper Estado de S.Paulo reported on Friday that the president had made her mind up after that meeting to replace Silva with another member of his party.

Silva has denied any wrongdoing and said the accusations were started by a disgruntled contractor arrested last year in an investigation into allegedly illegal fund-raising by the Communist Party. [ID:nN1E79J1IU]

Rousseff has already lost five cabinet members since taking office this year, four of them over allegations of wrongdoing. (Reporting by Raymond Colitt; writing by Brad Haynes)