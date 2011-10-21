Brazil's Rousseff decides fate of sports minister

* Silva accused of arranging $23 million in kickbacks
* Scandal threatens preparations for World Cup, Olympics
BRASILIA Oct 21 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff will decide the fate of her embattled sports minister
after meeting with him on Friday to discuss the corruption
allegations against him, a government source said.
"She wants to meet with him personally before deciding,"
said the source, who was well informed of the matter but not
authorized to discuss it publicly.
Orlando Silva is accused of arranging up to 40 million
reais ($23 million) in kickbacks from government contracts to
benefit himself and the Communist Party of Brazil, which is
part of Rousseff's governing coalition.
The scandal threatens to derail preparations for the 2014
soccer World Cup and the 2016 Olympics, which Brazil hopes will
showcase its emergence as an economic power.
Rousseff met with senior aides on Thursday night to review
the allegations against Silva after returning from an official
trip to Africa, according to the government source.
Local newspaper Estado de S.Paulo reported on Friday that
the president had made her mind up after that meeting to
replace Silva with another member of his party.
Silva has denied any wrongdoing and said the accusations
were started by a disgruntled contractor arrested last year in
an investigation into allegedly illegal fund-raising by the
Communist Party.
Rousseff has already lost five cabinet members since taking
office this year, four of them over allegations of wrongdoing.
