UPDATE 2-Brazil's Rousseff to decide on sports minister

* Rousseff seen deciding minister's fate on Friday

* Scandal casts cloud over for World Cup, Olympics

* Silva accused of arranging $23 million in kickbacks (Adds details on World Cup implications, background)

By Raymond Colitt

BRASILIA, Oct 21 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff will decide the fate of her embattled sports minister after meeting with him on Friday to discuss corruption allegations against him, a government source said.

Accusations that Orlando Silva took up to 40 million reais ($23 million) in kickbacks to benefit himself and his Communist Party have embarrassed the government and risk complicating Brazil's already-troubled preparations for the 2014 soccer World Cup and the 2016 Olympics.

If Rousseff withdraws her support, Silva would become the fifth minister to step down this year over ethics breaches, as the new president takes a tough line against corruption and a shortage of funds fuels rivalries within her unruly coalition.

"She wants to meet with him personally before deciding," said the source, who was well informed on the matter but not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Rousseff's agenda shows no meeting between the two but another source in her office said it could happen Friday afternoon or evening.

Silva has been the government's pointman for coordinating investments and infrastructure upgrades for the mega sporting events, which Brazil hopes will showcase its emergence as an economic power. He has strenuously denied the allegations against him, which have mostly come from a disgruntled contractor arrested last year in an investigation into allegedly illegal fund-raising by the Communist Party.[ID:nN1E79J1IU]

Silva's departure could further disrupt Brazil's preparations to host the world's biggest sports events at a time when the construction of stadiums and transport infrastructure for the World Cup in particular is facing criticism for slow progress and ballooning costs.

Rousseff met with senior aides on Thursday night to review the allegations against Silva after returning from an official trip to Africa, according to the government source.

The Estado de S.Paulo newspaper reported on Friday that Rousseff had made up her mind after that meeting to replace Silva with another member of his party.

Five cabinet members have already resigned since Rousseff took office on Jan. 1, four of them over ethics scandals that have exacerbated acrimonious disputes in the ruling coalition and led allies to briefly boycott her legislative agenda.

The resignations do not appear to have harmed Rousseff, however -- she bounced to a 71 percent approval rating in a September opinion poll, apparently gaining support from middle-class voters for her perceived tougher stance against Brazil's endemic political corruption.

Given the small size of the Communist Party, the scandal is unlikely to cause the same rifts in her coalition, which includes parties from the far-left to center-right.

But the matter is likely to renew a public debate over campaign financing issues, which many analysts say is at the heart of corruption among politicians.

The Communist Party is alleged to have used part of the kickbacks to finance an election campaign in 2006 and other expenses.

Rousseff's hugely popular predecessor and mentor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, came close to an impeachment process in 2005 over an illegal campaign financing scheme run by his ruling Workers' Party. A legislative proposal to tighten rules for campaign financing has been stuck in Congress ever since.

