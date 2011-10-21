UPDATE 2-Brazil's Rousseff to decide on sports minister

* Rousseff seen deciding minister's fate on Friday
* Scandal casts cloud over for World Cup, Olympics
* Silva accused of arranging $23 million in kickbacks
By Raymond Colitt
BRASILIA, Oct 21 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff will decide the fate of her embattled sports minister
after meeting with him on Friday to discuss corruption
allegations against him, a government source said.
Accusations that Orlando Silva took up to 40 million reais
($23 million) in kickbacks to benefit himself and his Communist
Party have embarrassed the government and risk complicating
Brazil's already-troubled preparations for the 2014 soccer
World Cup and the 2016 Olympics.
If Rousseff withdraws her support, Silva would become the
fifth minister to step down this year over ethics breaches, as
the new president takes a tough line against corruption and a
shortage of funds fuels rivalries within her unruly coalition.
"She wants to meet with him personally before deciding,"
said the source, who was well informed on the matter but not
authorized to discuss it publicly.
Rousseff's agenda shows no meeting between the two but
another source in her office said it could happen Friday
afternoon or evening.
Silva has been the government's pointman for coordinating
investments and infrastructure upgrades for the mega sporting
events, which Brazil hopes will showcase its emergence as an
economic power. He has strenuously denied the allegations
against him, which have mostly come from a disgruntled
contractor arrested last year in an investigation into
allegedly illegal fund-raising by the Communist
Party.
Silva's departure could further disrupt Brazil's
preparations to host the world's biggest sports events at a
time when the construction of stadiums and transport
infrastructure for the World Cup in particular is facing
criticism for slow progress and ballooning costs.
Rousseff met with senior aides on Thursday night to review
the allegations against Silva after returning from an official
trip to Africa, according to the government source.
The Estado de S.Paulo newspaper reported on Friday that
Rousseff had made up her mind after that meeting to replace
Silva with another member of his party.
Five cabinet members have already resigned since Rousseff
took office on Jan. 1, four of them over ethics scandals that
have exacerbated acrimonious disputes in the ruling coalition
and led allies to briefly boycott her legislative agenda.
The resignations do not appear to have harmed Rousseff,
however -- she bounced to a 71 percent approval rating in a
September opinion poll, apparently gaining support from
middle-class voters for her perceived tougher stance against
Brazil's endemic political corruption.
Given the small size of the Communist Party, the scandal is
unlikely to cause the same rifts in her coalition, which
includes parties from the far-left to center-right.
But the matter is likely to renew a public debate over
campaign financing issues, which many analysts say is at the
heart of corruption among politicians.
The Communist Party is alleged to have used part of the
kickbacks to finance an election campaign in 2006 and other
expenses.
Rousseff's hugely popular predecessor and mentor, Luiz
Inacio Lula da Silva, came close to an impeachment process in
2005 over an illegal campaign financing scheme run by his
ruling Workers' Party. A legislative proposal to tighten rules
for campaign financing has been stuck in Congress ever since.
