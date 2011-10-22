UPDATE 3-Brazil's Rousseff retains embattled sports minister

* Silva says president told him to continue
* Scandal casts cloud over for World Cup, Olympics
* Silva accused of arranging $23 million in kickbacks
(Recasts, adds Rousseff and Silva quotes)
By Maria Carolina Marcello
BRASILIA, Oct 21 Brazil's President Dilma
Rousseff said on Friday that she was standing by her
beleaguered sports minister, under fire for corruption
allegations he says are false.
In a statement after meeting with Orlando Silva, Rousseff
said that the government "doesn't condemn anyone without proof
and believes in the civilized principle of presumed
innocence."
Accusations that Silva took up to 40 million reais ($23
million) in kickbacks to benefit himself and his Communist
Party have embarrassed the government and risk complicating
Brazil's already-troubled preparations for the 2014 soccer
World Cup and the 2016 Olympics.
Rousseff backed Silva after they met on Friday afternoon.
"Before the president I unmasked all the lies that have
been perpetrated against me," Silva said, speaking to reporters
after the meeting.
"President Dilma (Rousseff) recommended I keep on with my
work," he said, adding that "she showed herself to be perfectly
calm and attentive to all my explanations."
If Rousseff were to eventually withdraw her support, Silva
would become the fifth minister to step down this year. Four
ministers have left over allegations of wrongdoing, as the new
president takes a tough line against corruption and a shortage
of funds fuels rivalries within her unruly coalition.
Silva has been the government's pointman for coordinating
investments and infrastructure upgrades for the mega sporting
events, which Brazil hopes will showcase its emergence as an
economic power.
The allegations against Silva have mostly come from a
disgruntled contractor arrested last year in an investigation
into allegedly illegal fund-raising by the Communist
Party.[ID:nN1E79J1IU]
A Silva departure could further complicate Brazil's
preparations to host the world's biggest sports events at a
time when the construction of stadiums and transport
infrastructure for the World Cup in particular is facing
criticism for slow progress and ballooning costs.
Rousseff had met with senior aides on Thursday night to
review the allegations against Silva after returning from an
official trip to Africa, according to the government source.
Five cabinet members in total have already resigned since
Rousseff took office on Jan. 1 -- the four over ethics scandals
that have exacerbated acrimonious disputes in the ruling
coalition and led allies to briefly boycott her legislative
agenda.
The resignations do not appear to have harmed Rousseff,
however -- she bounced to a 71 percent approval rating in a
September opinion poll, apparently gaining support from
middle-class voters for her perceived tougher stance against
Brazil's endemic political corruption.
Given the small size of the Communist Party, the scandal is
unlikely to cause the same rifts in her coalition, which
includes parties from the far-left to center-right.
But the matter is likely to renew a public debate over
campaign financing issues, which many analysts say is at the
heart of corruption among politicians.
The Communist Party is alleged to have used part of the
kickbacks to finance an election campaign in 2006 and other
expenses.
Rousseff's hugely popular predecessor and mentor, Luiz
Inacio Lula da Silva, came close to an impeachment process in
2005 over an illegal campaign financing scheme run by his
ruling Workers' Party. A legislative proposal to tighten rules
for campaign financing has been stuck in Congress ever since.
(Additional reporting by Raymond Colitt; Editing by Stuart
Grudgings and Philip Barbara)