UPDATE 3-Brazil's Rousseff retains embattled sports minister

By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASILIA, Oct 21 Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff said on Friday that she was standing by her beleaguered sports minister, under fire for corruption allegations he says are false.

In a statement after meeting with Orlando Silva, Rousseff said that the government "doesn't condemn anyone without proof and believes in the civilized principle of presumed innocence."

Accusations that Silva took up to 40 million reais ($23 million) in kickbacks to benefit himself and his Communist Party have embarrassed the government and risk complicating Brazil's already-troubled preparations for the 2014 soccer World Cup and the 2016 Olympics.

Rousseff backed Silva after they met on Friday afternoon.

"Before the president I unmasked all the lies that have been perpetrated against me," Silva said, speaking to reporters after the meeting.

"President Dilma (Rousseff) recommended I keep on with my work," he said, adding that "she showed herself to be perfectly calm and attentive to all my explanations."

If Rousseff were to eventually withdraw her support, Silva would become the fifth minister to step down this year. Four ministers have left over allegations of wrongdoing, as the new president takes a tough line against corruption and a shortage of funds fuels rivalries within her unruly coalition.

Silva has been the government's pointman for coordinating investments and infrastructure upgrades for the mega sporting events, which Brazil hopes will showcase its emergence as an economic power.

The allegations against Silva have mostly come from a disgruntled contractor arrested last year in an investigation into allegedly illegal fund-raising by the Communist Party.[ID:nN1E79J1IU]

A Silva departure could further complicate Brazil's preparations to host the world's biggest sports events at a time when the construction of stadiums and transport infrastructure for the World Cup in particular is facing criticism for slow progress and ballooning costs.

Rousseff had met with senior aides on Thursday night to review the allegations against Silva after returning from an official trip to Africa, according to the government source.

Five cabinet members in total have already resigned since Rousseff took office on Jan. 1 -- the four over ethics scandals that have exacerbated acrimonious disputes in the ruling coalition and led allies to briefly boycott her legislative agenda.

The resignations do not appear to have harmed Rousseff, however -- she bounced to a 71 percent approval rating in a September opinion poll, apparently gaining support from middle-class voters for her perceived tougher stance against Brazil's endemic political corruption.

Given the small size of the Communist Party, the scandal is unlikely to cause the same rifts in her coalition, which includes parties from the far-left to center-right.

But the matter is likely to renew a public debate over campaign financing issues, which many analysts say is at the heart of corruption among politicians.

The Communist Party is alleged to have used part of the kickbacks to finance an election campaign in 2006 and other expenses.

Rousseff's hugely popular predecessor and mentor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, came close to an impeachment process in 2005 over an illegal campaign financing scheme run by his ruling Workers' Party. A legislative proposal to tighten rules for campaign financing has been stuck in Congress ever since.

(Additional reporting by Raymond Colitt; Editing by Stuart Grudgings and Philip Barbara)