Brazil sports minister faces fresh allegations

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 22 Brazilian media reported
more corruption allegations against the country's embattled
sports minister on Saturday, raising the pressure on him to
quit a day after he received the backing of President Dilma
Rousseff.
Accusations that Silva took up to 40 million reais ($23
million) in kickbacks to benefit himself and his Communist
Party have embarrassed the government and risk complicating
Brazil's already-troubled preparations for the 2014 soccer
World Cup and the 2016 Olympics.
The Estado de Sao Paulo newspaper said on Saturday it had
seen documents showing that Silva's wife received public money
from a nongovernmental organization controlled by members of
Silva's Communist Party. It said the documents showed that the
NGO had contracted a firm owned by Silva's wife and paid her
43,500 reais for research work.
Another newspaper, Folha de Sao Paulo, reported an
evangelical pastor as saying he had been pressured by sports
ministry officials to pay a kickback of 10 percent to the
Communist Party on a public project to provide sports for needy
children. The pastor, David Castro, said the project had been
halted because he refused to pay the bribe.
Previous allegations against Silva have mostly come from a
disgruntled contractor arrested last year in an investigation
into allegedly illegal fund-raising by the Communist
Party.[ID:nN1E79K0TT]
Silva, who has been sports minister since 2006 and is the
government's point-man for coordinating investments and
infrastructure upgrades for the mega sporting events, has
vigorously proclaimed his innocence.
Silva met with Rousseff on Friday for more than an hour to
defend himself from the allegations. Rousseff said in a
statement that her government would not condemn anyone without
proof.
If Rousseff were to withdraw her support, Silva would
become the fifth minister to step down this year. Four of those
ministers have left over allegations of wrongdoing as the new
president takes a tough line against corruption and a shortage
of funds fuels rivalries within her unruly coalition.
Silva's departure could further complicate Brazil's
preparations to host the world's biggest sports events at a
time when the construction of stadiums and transport
infrastructure for the World Cup in particular is facing
criticism for slow progress and ballooning costs.
The resignations do not appear to have harmed Rousseff,
however -- she bounced to a 71 percent approval rating in a
September opinion poll, apparently gaining support from
middle-class voters for her perceived tougher stance against
Brazil's endemic political corruption.
