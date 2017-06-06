RPT-Court to open case that could unseat Brazil's Temer

(Adjusts formatting with no change to text)
By Anthony Boadle and Ricardo Brito
BRASILIA, June 6 Brazil's top electoral court
(TSE) will start the trial on Tuesday about illegal campaign
funding by the Rousseff-Temer ticket that could annul their 2014
election victory and unseat President Michel Temer.
The center-right leader's opponents see a court ruling as a
way out of the political crisis set off by corruption
allegations leveled against him, but a decision could take weeks
if not months and can be appealed by Temer.
The court's decision is key to deciding the political future
of Brazil, where the prospect of having a second president
ousted in one year has generated political volatility. The
uncertainty has weakened the real currency against the dollar
and depressed stocks on the Sao Paulo bourse in recent days.
Temer was the running mate of leftist President Dilma
Rousseff and replaced her when she was impeached last year.
If he is removed from office, lower house Speaker Rodrigo
Maia would take over from Temer and Congress would have 30 days
to pick a caretaker to lead the country until elections in late
2018.
Left-wing parties are calling for early general elections
for Brazilians to pick a new president directly.
If Temer is found guilty, he is expected to appeal which
could delay the process for months. The government would likely
destabilize and prompt members of his coalition to withdraw
their support, increasing chances he could be forced to resign.
The main ally in his governing coalition, the Brazilian
Social Democracy Party (PSDB), is waiting for the court ruling
to decide whether to abandon Temer's government, which would
sink his fiscal reform agenda.
The electoral court had been expected to blame Rousseff and
absolve Temer, but that is now unlikely due to recent
plea-bargain testimony by executives of giant meatpacker JBS SA
who alleged they gave illegal funds to his campaign.
Temer has refused to resign since the Supreme Court late
last month authorized an investigation against him for alleged
corruption, racketeering and obstruction of justice.
The investigation is based in part on a secret recording of
a conversation with a JBS executive in which Temer appeared to
agree to the payment of hush money to silence a key witness in a
massive graft scandal.
The political crisis engulfing Temer's government deepened
on Saturday with the arrest of a close aide who was seen in a
police video receiving a bag filled with 500,000 reais
($152,000) in cash.
(Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)