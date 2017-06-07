UPDATE 2-Brazil court to rule in 2014 case that could unseat President Temer

(Adds lawyers' arguments, judges to begin voting on Wednesday)
By Anthony Boadle and Ricardo Brito
BRASILIA, June 6 Judges on Brazil's top
electoral court will start deciding on Wednesday whether
President Michel Temer received illegal campaign funding in
2014, which could lead to his removal from office.
Temer's opponents see a ruling by the court, called TSE, as
a way out of the political crisis set off by corruption
allegations leveled against the center-right leader, but a
decision could take weeks if not months and can be appealed by
Temer.
The case was postponed in April to allow for new evidence
arising from Brazil's biggest ever corruption scandal involving
billions of dollars in kickbacks paid by companies to scores of
politicians and government officials.
The court's decision is key to deciding the political future
of Brazil where the prospect of having a second president ousted
in one year has generated uncertainty and weakened the Brazilian
currency, stocks and bonds in recent days.
Temer, who was the running mate of leftist President Dilma
Rousseff and replaced her when she was impeached last year, has
said his campaign accounts received no illegal money.
If Temer is removed from office, lower house Speaker Rodrigo
Maia would take over and Congress would have 30 days to pick a
caretaker to lead the country until elections in late 2018.
If Temer is found guilty, he is expected to appeal, which
could delay the process for months.
The main ally in Temer's governing coalition, the Brazilian
Social Democracy Party (PSDB), is waiting for the court ruling
to decide whether to abandon Temer's government, which would
sink his fiscal reform agenda.
The case was filed in 2014 by the PSDB after it lost the
election to Rousseff. In final arguments, lawyers for the PSDB
called for Rousseff to be condemned but that Temer be absolved.
The electoral court had been expected to blame Rousseff and
let off Temer, but that is now unlikely due to recent
plea-bargain testimony by executives of giant meatpacker JBS SA
and engineering group Odebrecht who alleged they gave
illegal funds to his campaign.
Federal prosecutor Nicolao Dino said Odebrecht paid 35
million reais ($10.7 million) in illegal contributions to the
Rousseff-Temer campaign and called on the court to annul the
ticket.
Temer's lawyers argued that plea bargain testimonies where
insufficient evidence and the case could not be extended to
target the current president.
Temer has refused to resign since the Supreme Court late
last month authorized an investigation against him for alleged
corruption, racketeering and obstruction of justice.
The investigation is based in part on a secret recording of
a conversation with a JBS executive in which Temer appeared to
agree to the payment of hush money to silence a key witness in a
massive graft scandal. Temer has denied any wrongdoing.
The political crisis engulfing Temer's government deepened
on Saturday with the arrest of a close aide, former lawmaker
Rocha Loures, who was seen in a police video receiving a bag
filled with 500,000 reais ($152,000) in cash.
The Supreme Court has given Temer until Friday to answers
questions by federal police on his conversation with the JBS
executive and whether Loures was a middleman.
Temer's political standing took another blow on Tuesday with
the arrest of his former minister of tourism, Henrique Eduardo
Alves, for suspected graft in the building of a soccer stadium
in northeastern Brazil for the 2014 World Cup.
($1 = 3.2772 reais)
(Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Anthony Boadle; Editing by
Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker)