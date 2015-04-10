UPDATE 1-Truck access to Brazil's Santos port to increase over weekend

(Adds access to port to increase over the weekend)
SAO PAULO, April 10 Truck access to Brazil's
main port of Santos will increase over the weekend as work to
control a week-old fire at a neighboring fuel tank facility
winds down, the local mayor's office said.
The fire was mostly extinguished by Friday morning, with
fire fighters working to cool the tanks and snuff out any flames
still forming in the released gas. It should be completely
burned out by Saturday, the mayor's office said.
Authorities blocked an entrance to the port for cargo trucks
near the Ultracargo facility for a fifth day on Friday, but
trucks have been able to access the Santos side of the port at
night. The other side, in Guaruja, has not been affected.
The mayor's office and the port authority were meeting with
local highway regulators to determine the exact times trucks
would be able to access the port over the weekend.
Santos has not been able to export 400,000 tonnes of
soybeans and soymeal, commodities for which Brazil provides much
of the world's supplies, soy industry association Abiove said on
Thursday.
The number of trucks accessing the port overnight grew
throughout the week to 1,537 on Thursday night, compared with
198 on Monday evening, according to the mayor's office.
On Friday, the mayor of Santos also suspended operations at
the fuel storage warehouse operated by Ultracargo, a unit of
Brazilian chemical and fuel-distribution company Grupo Ultra.
"With this measure, all the company's activities in the city
are suspended until all legal requirements are met to ensure the
site's safety," the mayor's office said in a statement.
Ultracargo said its facility had always complied with legal
and technical standards and that it would provide any necessary
clarifications to the mayor.
