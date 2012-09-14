UPDATE 1-Brazil's BNDES to lend $457 mln for Suape port development

* Suape at center of new industrial complex
* Port attracting business to underdeveloped NE
* Complex is home to Petrobras-PDVSA refinery
SAO PAULO, Sept 14 Brazil's state development
bank BNDES on Friday agreed to lend 920 million reais ($457
million) to upgrade the docks, access roads and other
infrastructure around the Suape port as the country aims to
bring industry to its underdeveloped Northeast.
BNDES, Brazil's largest source of long-term
credit for companies, will lend the money to the state of
Pernambuco, where the port is located, it said in an e-mailed
statement.
State-controlled oil company Petrobras, Bunge
, Unilever, Quebecor are among the
companies with manufacturing or distribution facilities at the
port complex, according to the Port of Suape Web site.
"To attract investment and new business, earthwork, paving,
drainage, road lighting and signaling in the Industrial Zone are
planned," the BNDES statement said. "The loan will also be used
to build bridges, viaducts ... and upgrade roads."
Suape is at the center of a new energy, petrochemical and
shipbuilding center near the city of Recife on Brazil's
northeast coast. It is more accessible to U.S. and European
markets than Brazil's larger ports to the south that handle the
bulk of sugar and grains exports.
Petrobras is building the 230,000-barrel-a-day Abreu e Lima
heavy oil Refinery alongside the port. Venezuela's state-led oil
company PDVSA has committed, but not yet paid for, a 40 percent
stake in the refinery, which is expected to cost as much as $20
billion and begin output in 2013.
The port is also home to the Estaleiro Atlantico Sul, the
largest shipyard in the Southern Hemisphere. The shipyard is
building tankers for Petrobras' fleet.
Brazil's Braskem SA, the largest South American
petrochemical company, may take a 60 percent stake in a
petrochemical plant at the port.